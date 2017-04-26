News By Tag
Forrest J. Bass Receives AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®
Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Forrest J. Bass received the AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell®. Bass is a Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts and Estates attorney.
Bass is Board Certified in Wills, Trusts and Estates which is The Florida Bar's "Legal Expert" status. He received a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Boston University School of Law and a Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law. He also received his Bachelor of Arts from Flagler College.
Mr. Bass is active in the community and supports a number of local organizations. He is a member of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, past President of the Charlotte Estate Planning Council, and Board Member for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit http://www.farr.com.
