Industry News





Forrest J. Bass Receives AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®

Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Forrest J. Bass received the AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell®. Bass is a Florida Bar Board Certified Wills, Trusts and Estates attorney.
 
 
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Forrest J. Bass was recently honored to receive the AV Preeminent® designation by Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™. AV Preeminent® is a significant rating accomplishment and a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence.

Bass is Board Certified in Wills, Trusts and Estates which is The Florida Bar's "Legal Expert" status. He received a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Boston University School of Law and a Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law. He also received his Bachelor of Arts from Flagler College.

Mr. Bass is active in the community and supports a number of local organizations. He is a member of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, past President of the Charlotte Estate Planning Council, and Board Member for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™
The Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ help buyers of legal services identify, evaluate and select the most appropriate lawyer for a specific task at hand. Lawyer ratings serve as an objective indicator that a lawyer has the highest ethical standards and professional ability and are used by buyers of legal services to justify their hiring decisions.

About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County.  The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection.  For more information, please visit http://www.farr.com.

Contact
Aaron Bowles
***@farr.com
Source:Farr Law Firm
Email:***@farr.com Email Verified
