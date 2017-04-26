Inspirecs.com emerges as a leading Merchant Cash Advance Leads Provider to Private Lenders for SBL

With steadily increasing bank interest rates and their stringent regulatory guidelines, something which small-time borrowers find difficult to meet, it seems that bank loans shall soon become history.

Media Contact

Alex Jorden

800-896-9315

***@inspirecs.com Alex Jorden800-896-9315

End

-- Those engaged in small- midsized businessesare facing maximum brunt and are unable to procure easy loans for business expansion or fulfil their ongoing working capital requirement.In this scenario, merchant cash advance has sprung up as an easy alternative to bank loans and is seen fast-filling up the vacuum. Insta-loans are being granted to borrowers based on their previous card sales record which they can pay back as a percentage of their daily sales. Easy on documentation and with short processing time (less than 48 hours), small-time entrepreneurs are rapidly utilizing it for realizing their business plans.Thebenefits of this form of loan however do not make leadprocurement and closures any easier.Trusted methods of lead generation that worked wonders a few years back have given in to tough competition. The UCC list being currently used to generate leads by most of the telemarketers and small private lenders is over-marketed and generating painful results.UCC list refers to a list of collective borrowers that is constantly updated by the authorities. It has been widely exploited by countlessprivate lenders in recent times, making it redundant. While most of the small lead generating agenciesare still using this database as their lifeline, in reality it is a collection of people who are drained by attending calls from lenders and their representatives.Amidst all this, Inspirecs has emerged as the only salvager for merchant cash lenders who are in search for high quality leads that are good for immediate conversions. The perfect lead partner, Inspirecs is a dominant Telemarketing Company, poles apart from the usual telemarketers operating in the industry.Not using the UCC list for telemarketing is our key differentiator and also the principal reason behind our client's success. Being veterans in the lead generation trade, Inspirecs is well-aware of the UCC list story and why is it the most miserable database to depend on for generating results. Thus, its business strategy does not permit calling on that set of over-marketed people.Instead, our trained team of telemarketers are equipped to penetrate through fresh marketplace and identify people and businesses who are interested in borrowing. Inspirecs is probably the first solution-provider to reach out to most of them and connect them to the lender. Procuring fresh business from the open-market is our success-mantra which eventually leads to our client's success.Securing fresh lead is certainly not the end process at Inspirecs. Unlike competitors,we do not forward the leads to lendersimmediately once interest is generated. Instead, we screen and qualify the lead as per stringent internal parameters and take complete loan-related information from the client in order to provide customized solutions.Team Inspirecs believes that the lead should be transferred to its clients only when they are absolutely ready for conversions. For the same reason, we double screen the lead through an independent verifier and only if such verifier is assured of the lead's intent;such lead is transferred live to the client.is constantly committed towards delivering quality leads thatcan facilitate our clients with highest