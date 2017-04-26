 
MatchCollege new eBook: Crush the Odds & Get into Your Top College

Get our new book for students and working professionals looking to gain admissions to colleges and universities in the United States. Crush the Odds is a great resource for prospective students of all ages.
 
May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Get the list of critical criteria that help college applicants stand out from the pack to help you crush the odds and get into your top college.  Mainstream media pushes forth an aggregate college acceptance rate of around 7% which means over ninety percent of applicants do not get accepted.  With only 7 applicants out of 100 getting into their top college, college applicants are left to complete multiple applications to hedge their bets.

What if you had a set of reliable factors to help you boost your odds of admission to the college of your choice?  In the attached eBook, we address a number of important factors used to determine if applicants are eventually accepted, rejected, or wait-listed.

The following factors need to be understood and leveraged to the best of your ability to crush the odds and get into the college of your choice that include the following topics:

Grades

Standardized Tests

Athleticism

Early Decision

Legacy Status

Demonstrable Interest

Being Salient


Be accurate, organized, and focused on your stated goal of attending the perfect college for you.  Believe it or not, you control a great deal of the college admission process.

Once you know what colleges look for in qualified applicants, you simply demonstrate that and reinforce those qualities in an authentic manner.  Enjoy the eBook and continued success!

Download the eBook today at http://www.matchcollege.com/post/crush-the-odds.

