CORE10 Architecture Launches YouTube Channel about Historic St. Louis Buildings with Drone Videos

-- CORE10 Architecture, a St. Louis-based architectural firm, recently launched a new YouTube channel to celebrate the kickoff of its 10anniversary in May.Each month, a new video narrated by Michael Byrd, AIA, CSI, and Tyler Stephens, AIA, CORE10 Architecture Principals and co-founders, will be released featuring a building or landmark throughout St. Louis that has significant design elements and architectural features. A drone is used to film so the viewer can experience the full view of each structure that is highlighted in each video.The purpose of the newly launched YouTube channel is to celebrate and educate viewers about the historical significance St. Louis has in architecture and design, highlight CORE10's significant past projects, and kickoff CORE10 Architecture's 10anniversary, which is May 10, 2007. The theme for the milestone anniversary is "10 for 10" – 10 years in business on its founding of May 10th.The first video features the Lindell Terrace Building located at 4501 Lindell Blvd., in the heart of the Central West End. In the video ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=JSBf3cUkoYc&t=1s ), Stephens guides the viewer through the history of the building and discusses how the building is a landmark for the area."The downtown city landscape of St. Louis is full of many incredible buildings, designs and structures,"said Michael Byrd, AIA, CORE10 Architecture Principal and co-founder. "When Tyler and I discussed a way to kick-off the 10anniversary, we thought that this would be a creative, unique and educational way to share information and showcase the uniqueness of the St. Louis urban landscape."The second video, which was released April 28, features the CORE10 project, the Loop Trolley headquarters for the new trolley system that will link University City and Forest Park. ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=-v81D9FNMw0&t=3s Stephens added, "As architects, we get our inspiration spending time on the streets in the city we love. It gives us context and the visualization to design something that is inspirational, functional and complimentary to the surrounding structures."Celebrating its 10anniversary in 2017, CORE10 Architecture is an architectural firm based in the historic Central West End of St. Louis. The team of architects work on a variety of projects nationwide ranging from institutional and mixed-use commercial to multifamily and single family custom residential projects. The goal for each CORE10 Architecture client is the same – to make each design unique and to make the outcome inspirational. To learn more, please visit, http://www.core10arch.com/