News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
inXsol's HazPrep (Hazard Preparation) Proposal wins SBIR Phase I NIH Funding
Innovative Personal Hazard Profile and Community Risk Inventory Social Learning Platform
A worker's PHP is a function of hazards present and his/her exposure level to those hazards. Workers with an elevated level of risk include those who are of have the potential to be engaged in activities related to (or working near) hazardous materials, waste generation, removal, containment, transportation, and emergency response. inXsol believes three components are necessary to implement a sophisticated geo-personalized, role-based, all-hazards-
Henry Ryng, inXsol's President and Principal Investigator for this project, stated, "this project allows inXsol the opportunity to leverage today's mobile technology, sensors, and existing community information to create a contextual application providing low-friction community risk assessment and actions for users." Henry went on to say, "the support and guidance from multiple research partners make this project possible." Three partner organizations are taking an active role in the project: Prevention, Preparedness and Response (P2R) Academy at the UTHealth School of Public Health, Nova Southeast University (SEAMIST and HazMIRTSI), Bshifter.com Blue Card Command Certification Program®. The P2R Academy and Nova (fellow NIEHS awardees) are eager to apply HazPrep's preplan and worker profile concepts. Moreover, the P2R Academy and SEAMIST are already using inXsol's simulation, eLearning and classroom management platform known as HazReady. This consistency of platform provides a significant opportunity for collaboration on modules and to review the risks and needs of local communities. Janelle Rios, PhD, Director of P2R Academy, is excited about this project. "We have to do a better job integrating known community information into the resources that responders use. HazPrep serves a significant marketplace need and has the potential to create a new approach for worker, responder and community safety."
Development for the project will take place in Phoenix over the next 6 months. HazPrep will be pilot tested at multiple locations across North America.
ABOUT INXSOL - inXsol, a Phoenix-based simulation, eLearning, and mobile application development company, has over 20 years of experience creating and implementing solutions for our customers' mission-critical training and resource tracking needs. inXsol serves the aerospace, education, industrial, financial services, medical, and emergency responder markets. http://www.inxsol.com
NIEHS GRANT SUPPORT AND DISCLAIMER - The project described above is supported by Grant Number 1R43ES028145-
- END -
Contact
Henry Ryng
***@inxsol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse