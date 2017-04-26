News By Tag
Chartwise Medical Systems To Display Award-winning Cacdi Software At 2017 Acdis Conference
ChartWise 2.0 Continues to Stand Out Amongst the Competition with Innovative Features for CDI Programs at Hospitals and Medical Centers
The ChartWise team will be on hand at booth 423 to demonstrate the ChartWise 2.0 software's next generation reporting capabilities, advanced user interface, review timeline, query library and DataScan reporting and alerts. ChartWise will also be available to discuss how ChartWise CDI Advisory Services can help support a CDS staff and pay dividends for a hospital or medical system's CDI program.
"The ACDIS Conference is an important opportunity to connect and exchange ideas with CDI specialists, managers and directors, HIM directors, revenue cycle directors, chief medical officers and many others working in the coding and documentation space," said Dr. Jon Elion, founder and CEO of ChartWise. "ChartWise is always looking toward the future of CDI technology, and ACDIS offers an excellent platform to both demonstrate the advanced features contained within the ChartWise 2.0 product, as well as to gain a better understanding of which new innovations we might pursue next to best support our users."
The ACDIS national conference is the nation's premier, can't miss-event for Clinical Documentation Improvement professionals. This year's ACDIS Conference will feature more than 1,900 attendees and 60 exhibitors, inspirational keynote speakers, ACDIS Achievement Awards, and five parallel tracks of cutting-edge CDI education from industry experts. Tracks include:
• Clinical and Coding
• Management and Leadership
• Quality and Regulatory
• Outpatient and Risk-Adjusted CDI
• Physician Engagement
• CDI Expansion
ChartWise has been recognized with multiple awards/recognitions and was most recently named the 2017 KLAS Award Winner for the CDI Software category. For additional information about the ChartWise 2.0 product, please visit http://www.chartwisemed.com/
About ChartWise
ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., based in Wakefield, RI, is a medical software firm and the developer of ChartWise 2.0, a web-based solution for Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement. ChartWise 2.0's clinical intelligence expertise assists physicians and clinical documentation specialists with increased efficiencies and completeness of documentation, queries and workflow. Developed by renowned physician Jon Elion, M.D., ChartWise 2.0 is the only documentation software that translates clinical language used by physicians into accurate diagnostic language required for documentation and reimbursement. ChartWise was recognized on the 2016 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing first among all Rhode Island-based businesses on the list. ChartWise was also selected as the 2015/2016 and 2017 KLAS Award Winner for the CDI Software category, and as a 2015 Red Herring Top 100 North America and Global 100 Winner. For more information, visit www.chartwisemed.com.
Contact
David Feistel
***@lfpr.com
