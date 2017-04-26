News By Tag
5 Talented Authors Join Together For 1 Entertaining Book Signing
On May 6th, 2017 4pm-5pm five talented Los Angeles authors are having a book signing at Book Soup in West Hollywood, CA. August McLaughlin (In Her Shadow), Erin Tillman (The Dating Guidebook), Rayne Parvis and Nicole Drake(Ultimate Guide to Style: From Drab to Fab!) and Rick Tuber (Should Have Seen It Coming) will be in full swing. There will be a meet and greet, book reading excerpts, and complimentary wine and cheese.
Rayne says, "I'm honored to be collaborating with such fantastic authors! I can't wait to spread positive messages regarding dating and fashion, mixed in with two mystery thrillers."
August, Erin, Rick, Nicole and Rayne feel combining their skills, talents and exuberant personalities is a natural fit.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS: AUGUST MCLAUGHLIN is the executive producer and host of Girl Boner Radio and author of the psychological thriller, In Her Shadow. ERIN TILLMAN aka The Dating Advice Girl, is a radio personality and dating expert host of The Dating Advice Girl Radio on 99.3 KCLA FM and is the author of The Dating Guidebook. RAYNE PARVIS is the founder of Style by Rayne, style expert on numerous national radio shows, author of Ultimate Guide to Style: From Drab to Fab! and the go-to personal stylist for Los Angeles's top matchmaking agencies. NICOLE DRAKE spends a good amount of time being supermom and contracting as a writer for public relation agencies, magazines, and newspapers. RICK TUBER is an Emmy Award-winning film editor, author, and Yankees fan. "Should Have Seen It Coming" is his second book. Check out his IMDB page!
You can visit www.augustmclaughlin.com, www.thedatingadvicegirl.com or www.stylebyrayne.com.
For more info: http://www.booksoup.com/
Saturday, May 6, 2017 4-5pm
Book Soup
8818 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA
Press Contact: Nicole Drake (818) 209-7966
Media Contact
Rayne Parvis
8183146335
***@stylebyrayne.com
