Champion Brands helps to provide hundreds of scholarships through Step Up for Students
Company contributed to tax credit scholarship program to provide an option for disadvantaged students
"A quality education is so important for our children's future and the Step Up for Students program allows children a chance to get the education they deserve," said Earl Benton, president of Champion Brands Inc. "While it would be great if every public school could provide the same opportunities, that is not the case. Giving children this educational option is so important, not only to their future, but to the future of our community."
Champion Brands' 2016 tax-credit contribution to the Step Up for Students program was more than $5.1 million. The donation helped the program grow 25 percent larger and set a record with $552 million pledged for the program. The program's senior director of development said it was the largest amount raised by a tax credit scholarship program in the country. Champion Brands has signed up to participate in the program again in the 2017 tax cycle.
Step Up for Students, a state-approved nonprofit scholarship funding organization, administers the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The program allows companies to earn dollar-for-dollar tax credits for their contribution, which funds the K-12 education scholarships to benefit children whose educational options are limited by household incomes. For more information, visit www.stepupforstudents.org
About Champion Brands
Champion Brands is a Jacksonville-
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
