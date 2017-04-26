 
Industry News





Champion Brands helps to provide hundreds of scholarships through Step Up for Students

Company contributed to tax credit scholarship program to provide an option for disadvantaged students
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hundreds of disadvantaged children in Florida will have an educational choice due to the contribution of Champion Brands Inc. to the Step Up for Students program. Champion Brands participated in the tax credit scholarship program and they are proud to announce their contribution provided scholarships for 849 children. The scholarship can be used for private school tuition or for transport to another public school within the district.

"A quality education is so important for our children's future and the Step Up for Students program allows children a chance to get the education they deserve," said Earl Benton, president of Champion Brands Inc. "While it would be great if every public school could provide the same opportunities, that is not the case. Giving children this educational option is so important, not only to their future, but to the future of our community."

Champion Brands' 2016 tax-credit contribution to the Step Up for Students program was more than $5.1 million. The donation helped the program grow 25 percent larger and set a record with $552 million pledged for the program. The program's senior director of development said it was the largest amount raised by a tax credit scholarship program in the country. Champion Brands has signed up to participate in the program again in the 2017 tax cycle.

Step Up for Students, a state-approved nonprofit scholarship funding organization, administers the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The program allows companies to earn dollar-for-dollar tax credits for their contribution, which funds the K-12 education scholarships to benefit children whose educational options are limited by household incomes. For more information, visit www.stepupforstudents.org

About Champion Brands

Champion Brands is a Jacksonville-based premier beverage sales company, which serves customers and suppliers in Florida and Georgia. The company was established in 1985 and has a superior brand portfolio of domestic and imported beverages, including local and regional craft beer, specialty imports, Red Bull energy drinks, ciders and gluten free beverages. Champion Brands utilizes the most innovative techniques for selling and delivering goods to the market and has created a positive work environment for employees who consistently exceed customers' needs. For more information, visit www.championbrands.net.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Click to Share