 
News By Tag
* Coffee Bean
* Whole Bean Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Considered A Great Companion For Desserts

The earthy, chocolatey flavor of Aroma Bravo Honduras coffee makes it the ideal companion for a wide selection of desserts.
 
 
Honduras Whole Bean Coffee by Aroma Bravo
Honduras Whole Bean Coffee by Aroma Bravo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coffee Bean
* Whole Bean Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Considered one of the best single origin coffees worldwide, Honduras coffee is quickly becoming a favorite not just of coffee connoisseurs but of dessert lovers as well. The earthy, chocolatey flavor of the coffee greatly complements a wide selection of sweets, that's why dessert fans have also taken a special liking to Honduras coffee.

Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea, an organic company based in Nevada, has always been impressed by how well Honduras coffee goes with desserts. The company often recommends this ideal pairing to its customers.

"Desserts simply taste a whole lot better when you have them together with Honduras coffee," says a representative for Aroma Bravo. "This specialty coffee makes it the ideal companion for many desserts, especially those that are made with lemon. The earthy and mellow chocolate flavors of the coffee are a perfect balance to the tartness of lemon desserts," he adds.

While Honduras coffee is a favorite by thousands of gourmet coffee lovers, the representative warns that not all coffees from Honduras are created equal. Some leave a bitter aftertaste in the mouth that can ruin one's caffeine experience. It is therefore essential to choose a brand that sources that highest possible quality of Honduras coffee beans for the best results.

"The ideal cup of Honduran coffee must be earthy but also smooth with a distinct chocolatey taste, with hints of honey, nuts, cocoa and caramel. When you roast all these flavors together, it should create a well-balanced coffee with a clean finish. This is exactly what we do at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. We offer the authentic taste of Honduras coffee that is best paired with desserts," the representative further remarked.

Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea currently offers whole bean coffee in light roast, medium dark roast and French roast. Coffee and dessert lovers who want to try Honduras coffee can get more information at https://www.amazon.com/review/R39EF6L6FY46DU/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted seller of Honduras whole bean coffee. The smooth aroma and mellow chocolatey flavor of the coffee has earned positive customer reviews on Amazon.com.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Coffee Bean, Whole Bean Coffee, Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share