Zomer Auctioneering & Associates Annouces May 2017 Auctions!

 
 
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Zomer Auctioneering & Associates, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting several Timed Online Only Auctions this coming month.  These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.

Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of May:

·       Rock Valley Rent-All Surplus Auction & Kats Implement Retirement Mower Auction – Rock Valley, IA. Auction closes Today May 2nd at 6:30pm CST.

·       The Late Same Geigle & Barb Geigle - Yankton, SD. Auction Closes Wednesday May 3rd at 6:30 pm CST.

·       Online Only Machinery Auction. – Various Locations, IA & SD. Auction Closes Thursday May 4th at 6:30 pm CST.

·       Tom Mathiesen & Others. – Various Locations, IA & SD. Auction Closes Thursday May 11th at 6:30pm CST.

·       Tom & Carey Miller. – Rock Valley, IA. Auction Closes Wednesday May 24th at 6:30pm CST.

·       Roseboom Family Household & Collectibles. – Rock Valley, IA. Auction Closes Monday May 29th at 7:00 pm CST.

·       Roseboom Family Appliances, Lawn & garden, tools & misc. – Rock Valley, IA. Auction Closes Monday May 29th at 7:00 pm CST.

First Time bidding online?  Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider.  This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.

About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers.  We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota.  With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.

Check out our website  http://zomerbid.com
