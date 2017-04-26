News By Tag
Florida Healthcare Law Firm's Jeff Cohen Releases Quick Guide to New Substance Abuse Law
The Florida Healthcare Law Firm based in Delray Beach, FL has released a quick guide to the new substance abuse law prepared by seasoned healthcare attorney Jeff Cohen, the Firm's Founder and President.
He goes on to say that "The problem providers have dealing with the current crisis environment is that they have a lot to lose if they take their eye off the bigger picture. The more absorbed they become in "crisis mode," the more likely they will miss important details in an increasingly regulated and changing industry. Losing the ability to see the entire picture (and trends) and quickly adapting to it can have costly (and even deadly) consequences."
The Florida Healthcare Law Firm helps many healthcare providers such as physicians, chiropractors and nearly all types of healthcare businesses, such as medical practices, addiction treatment facilities, labs and hospitals navigate complex healthcare laws, construct successful business arrangements and protect themselves with comprehensive compliance plans. The law firm also specializes in helping professionals and businesses get paid by managed care and defend against payor recoupment. Founder Jeff Cohen's expertise includes business transactions, healthcare business design and strategy, and comprehensive plans designed for regulatory compliance and ensuring payor reimbursement. Additionally, the team of attorneys works with telemedicine issues, surgery and imaging centers, professional licensing board matters, Med Spas, anti-aging clinics, payor disputes, MD/DC arrangements, hospital based physician practices, medical staff matters, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Law compliance, fraud and abuse, and all manner of regulatory compliance for healthcare professionals and healthcare businesses.
