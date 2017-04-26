News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Inaugural Texas Olive Conference to be held in San Antonio June 16, 2017
Event to feature educational presentations and networking opportunities for Texas olive growers.
Hosted by the Texas Association of Olive Oil (TXAOO), the event will bring together both current and aspiring olive growers to network and learn about the Texas olive industry. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Department of Agriculture are directing the daylong conference featuring educational presentations hosted by industry professionals and TAMU AgriLife researchers. Topics range from Review of Climate Constraints on Olive Growing in Texas to Regulations in Olive Marketing—What Texas Producers Should Know.
TXAOO is pleased to include several of California's leading olive industry experts: Adam Engelhardt, President US Operations of Boundary Bend Olives, will discuss Orchard Establishment Considerations. David Garci-Aguirre, VP of Operations and Master Miller for Corto Olive Company, will discuss Pre- and Post Harvest Keys to Producing Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Texas. Brian More, Grower Relations Manager, California Olive Ranch, will discuss Super High Density Olives Management and Mary Bolton, Director of Technical Services at California Olive Ranch, will discuss Regulations in Olive Marketing. The complete list of speakers and topics is on the TXAOO Texas Olive Conference website.
Registration is $50 for TXAOO members and $150 for non-members. Lunch will be provided for attendees.
Additionally, TXAOO will host an olive oil tasting reception at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk on Friday, June 16. TXAOO has reserved a limited number of rooms at the hotel for those who wish to attend the conference and reception. Reservations can be made at https://aws.passkey.com/
For the Texas Olive Conference Agenda and Registration, visit http://conference.txaoo.org.
About the Texas Association of Olive Oil (TXAOO)
The Texas Association of Olive Oil is dedicated to the promotion and support of the Texas olive oil industry. Through its members, TXAOO coordinates all olive-related activity statewide. Find more information at http://www.txaoo.org.
Contact
Kerry Houston
Texas Association of Olive Oil
***@txaoo.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse