May 2017
HIP HOP FEVER | Rakim,Sugarhill Gang, Rob Base + More

 
 
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Lehman center for the performing arts in association with sal abbatiello of fever records celebrates the 40th anniversary of the legendary bronx nightclub disco fever with a night of hip hop concert on saturday, may 6th, 2017 at 8pm.  in the early 1970's the hip hop musical genre was born in the neighborhoods of the south bronx. The hip hop fever concert will feature performances by rakim "it's been a long time,"grandmaster melle mel  "the message," rob base "it takes two," sugarhill gang "rappers delight," sweet g "games people play," grand puba of brand nubian "360 what goes around," black rob "whoa," mr. Cheeks of lost boyz "renee," keith murray "most beautiful thing in the world," black sheep "the choice is yours," peter gunz "déjà vu (uptown baby)," roxanne shante "roxanne's revenge," crash crew "on the radio," fonda rae "over like a fat rat," grandmaster caz "cold crush brothers," and spoonie g "love rap". Hosted by sal abbatiello. Music by dj marley marl andgrandwizard theodore. Produced by lehman center and sal abbatiello.

Lehman center for the performing arts is on the campus of lehman college/cuny at 250 bedford park boulevard west, bronx, ny 10468. Tickets for hip hop fever on saturday, may 6th, 2017 at 8pm are $60, $55, $45 and can be purchased by calling the lehman center box office at 718-960-8833 (tel:%5c718.960.8833) (monday through friday,10am–5pm, and beginning at 12 noon on the day of the concert), or through online access atwww.lehmancenter.org. Lehman center is accessible by #4 or d train to bedford park blvd. And is off the saw mill river parkway and the major deegan expressway. Low-cost on-site parking available for $5.
Source:Leah Grammatica PR
