US traceability company launches first system for aquaculture
US-based Dynamic Systems — a barcode traceability and labeling software company — has recently launched its first system for aquaculture, and the company expects it will become a significant portion of the business.
The system has been in use by the wild caught fish industry for about 20 years, according to Alison Falco of the company, but the company recently launched the SIMBA System specifically geared to The Aquaculture Industry.
Falco said creating a system for aquaculture is more complicated than setting up the hardware and software in a processing facility, which the company has been able to do for the wild fish industry, since docks are generally located close to processing plants.
On the other hand, processors using farmed fish are often far from the fish they harvest. In order to allow processors to track their farmed fish just as effectively as farmed, Dynamic Systems added a tablet which can be used on farms.
"When product arrives at the processing plant, it's automatically updated onto the plant floor; no extra data entry is needed," Falco said.
The company has used the tablet for tuna companies that go to auctions and purchase fish there, however Falco said that processors usually need more data from aquaculture.
"It's a little more complex," she said.
The average cost for a unit, which includes the hardware, software and training, is about $25,000, and Falco said companies generally see a return on investment in a year or less.
"Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; full traceability, accurate real time inventory; improved yields, carton and pallet labels; and expedited van loading," the company said in a release.
For now the new system will likely stay within the Americas.
"We're avoiding too many markets that are several time zones away because we have our hands full with people from the western hemisphere,"
Replacing pencil and paper
For now, Falco said that the aquaculture industry largely collects data by hand and then manually inputs it into a computer.
"As far as we can tell, they're doing it by hand. We typically aren't replacing another system, we're replacing pen and paper," she said.
The product was launched recently, and the company is currently only working with a handful of companies to implement the technology, but expects it to grow.
