Sacred Heart School's SHIELD Summer Programs to launch Level Up Village Courses
Students will collaborate with peers in a developing country.
The mission of Level Up Village is to globalize classrooms and facilitate seamless collaboration between students from around the world via pioneering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) enrichment courses.
As a result of Sacred Heart's partnership with Level Up Village, the extensive SHIELD program offerings will include a Global Doctor's course for students in grades 3-5 and Global Web Design for grade 6-8 students during the weeks of August 7th and 14th. Throughout the courses, SHIELD program students will collaborate one-on-one with partner students from one of the Level Up Village Global Partner organizations in a developing country through video message exchange.
Students signing up for Global Web Design will team with a global partner from another country to design and create a website focused on solutions to global climate change. Students taking Global Doctors will learn about DNA and, with their global partner student, will discover how genetics can be influenced for better or worse by different environmental conditions.
"Level Up Village's dedication to providing quality STEAM programs parallel the goals set forth by SHIELD summer programs," said SHIELD Program Director Dylan Collins. "There was a natural fit for collaboration, not only with Level Up Village, but also with their global partners. I see this as a life-changing opportunity for all students involved."
"We are thrilled to work with Sacred Heart's SHIELD programs to create a vibrant, global classroom experience where students will not only develop essential 21st century skills, but also the mindset they need to become compassionate global citizens," said Amy McCooe, CEO and Co-Founder of Level Up Village. "Our goal is to make it easy for schools to globalize the classroom by providing them with fully developed curricula, comprehensive teaching training and experienced management of the global collaboration process."
The Level Up Village programs, as well as all SHIELD summer courses, are open to the public. Full course descriptions and registration information can be found at www.sacredheartkingston.com/
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
