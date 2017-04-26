 
Interis | BDO Canada LLP Signs National Contract With reDock

Interis | BDO has signed a national contract with reDock for a 12-month term worth more than $73,000. reDock for Bids will roll out nationally across Canada.
 
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Interis | BDO has signed a national contract with reDock for a 12-month term worth more than $73,000. reDock for Bids will roll out nationally across Canada to accelerate Interis | BDO Canada LLP Consulting Business Line operations. Interis has now been using reDock for Bids for more than three years, before and after the merger with BDO Canada LLP. With the new contract, reDock is being deployed to at least 10 Consulting Business Line regional offices with more than 50 new users.

"The concept of reDock was pitched as an invention by Pierre-Olivier Charlebois back in January 2014. We went from an idea, to a conceptual pilot, and finally, to a fully operational solution within two years. Over that timeframe, the reDock team has demonstrated an exceptional technical ability and complete understanding of our proposal preparation business problem. They have created a solution that has tremendously improved our RFP response efficiency and compliance.  Now, more than 3 years in, I cannot see our team without reDock. It would be like going back to paper and pencil." - Marc Fournier, Partner, Advisory Services of Interis | BDO

"Interis | BDO was the first firm to commit to reDock. Our deep engagement with their team has been instrumental in developing an RFP response and proposal software that catered to consulting organizations. We wish them continued success in growing their thriving practice." - Pierre-Olivier Charlebois, CEO & Founder of reDock

About Interis | BDO and BDO Canada LLP

Since its merger between Interis and BDO in 2013, Interis has continued to provide a full spectrum of services specializing in strategy and operations, transformation, and risk management. Coupled with BDO's national resources, and a strong foundation of serving public sector clients, Interis has further expanded its capabilities across Canada to help meet the evolving needs of its clients.

BDO Canada LLP is a Chartered Accounting Firm founded over 90 years ago which has grown to more than 100 locations both nationally and internationally. BDO Canada LLP specializes in auditing & accounting, computer consulting, forensic accounting & litigation support, small business services, taxation, and consulting in business.

About reDock

reDock believes that truly great software should free people so they spend more time on the optimal use of their talents. Our RFP Software leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to extract meaningful corporate content into segments that can be repurposed to accelerate document creation and deliver winning business outcomes.

reDock for Bids is a software service with a Customer Success model that accelerates your proposal process. We expertly use AI to contextually match RFP requirements with content that accurately defines work you've done, the people who did the work, and how they did the work.

http://www.redock.com/news/interisbdo-canada-llp-signs-na...

Contact
Jamie Walker
Marketing Manager at reDock
***@redock.com
End
