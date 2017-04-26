 
Learn how to Bird-Watch with Chillax's Bird Feeder

 
 
ATLANTA - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- This bird feeder provides endless hours of fun for the birds, as well as, your family. It is THE perfect activity for the summer. This is your chance to be up close to natures finest. Don't worry about size; the feeder is large enough for the birds to have a wonderful time.  The feeder is clear, which allows for better bird watching! The type of foods you place in the feeder will determine how much bird traffic you'll get. Sunflower seeds are the best in attracting a wide range of birds. Cardinals, Blue jays, Doves, Mockingbirds, and Robins are just some of the beautiful birds that may visit you. This no-mess feeder is also squirrel proof! Document your bird-watching journey by taking photos of the visiting birds & putting them in a journal. Keeping a record will help you remember which type birds you've seen.

Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

