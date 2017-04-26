News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Orquesta Aragon & Orquesta Broadway
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468. Tickets for ORQUESTA ARAGÓN & ORQUESTA BROADWAY on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 8pm are $100*VIP, $65, $55, $50 and can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at 718-960-8833 (tel:%5C718.960.8833) (Monday through Friday, 10am–5pm, and beginning at 12 noon on the day of the concert), or through online access at www.LehmanCenter.org. *New This Season: HAVANA CAFÉ and Lehman Center special VIP pre-concert wine & hors d'oeuvres reception starting at 6:30pm. VIP tickets include the reception and the best seats in the house. At the reception meet other patrons and the staff of Lehman Center. Sponsored by Havana Café Restaurant and Havana Club Puerto Rican Rum. Lehman Center is accessible by #4 or D train to Bedford Park Blvd. and is off the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Major Deegan Expressway. Low-cost on-site parking available for $5.
ORQUESTA ARAGÓN was founded in Cienfuegos in the Cuban province of Las Villas in 1939 by double bass player Orestes Aragón Cantero. Orquesta Aragón's salon style of Cuban dance music called danzón, with their instrumentation of violins, flute, piano, bass, vocals and percussion, became so popular in the 1940's, that the band was able to break into the Havana music club scene by the early 1950's. Now led by virtuoso violinist Rafael Lay(who took over as leader upon Orestes Aragón's retirement in 1948), Orquesta Aragón featured a line-up of musicians that have become legendary in Cuban Music: Richard Egües (flute), Panchito Arbolaez (guiro), Pepe Palme (piano), Guido Sarria (congas), José Beltrán (double bass), Celso Valdés (violin), Orestes Varona(timpani)
ORQUESTA BROADWAY is a Cuban charanga style band that was founded in New York City in 1962 by flautistEddy Zervigón and his brothers Rudy (violin) and Kelvin (piano) along with their neighbor Roberto Torres as their vocalist. Eddy was born in Güines, Cuba and originally played the piccolo before switching to the 5-key wooden 'French flute' in 1955. He chose the wood flute because in charanga, the flautist must "improvise at all times" and at the higher register on a metal flute, you cannot create as many sounds.
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council. The 2016-2017 Season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional funding is provided by Con Edison, the New Yankee Stadium Community Benefits Fund, the Rudin Foundation, the Hyde and Watson Foundation, and the friends of Lehman Center.
For high resolution photos, click these links:
Orquesta Aragón
http://lehmancenter.org/
Orquesta Broadway
http://lehmancenter.org/
Contact
leahgram@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse