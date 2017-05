Orquesta Aragon & Orquesta Broadway

End

-- Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present direct from Cuba, the legendary champion ofand, ORQUESTA ARAGÓN, and the greatband, ORQUESTA BROADWAY, on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 8pm. Orquesta Aragón, still fabulous after it was formed nearly eighty years ago, internationally spearheaded the first wave of Cubanandmania that captivated American audiences. The New York based Orquesta Broadway is celebrating more than 50 years as one of the most popular-style bands, a form of Cuban dance music, first popularized in the 1940s that combines classical musical instruments with African rhythms. Produced by Lehman Center and Leo Tizol.Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468. ORQUESTA ARAGÓN was founded in Cienfuegos in the Cuban province of Las Villas in 1939 by double bass player Orestes Aragón Cantero. Orquesta Aragón's salon style of Cuban dance music called, with their instrumentation of violins, flute, piano, bass, vocals and percussion, became so popular in the 1940's, that the band was able to break into the Havana music club scene by the early 1950's. Now led by virtuoso violinist Rafael Lay(who took over as leader upon Orestes Aragón's retirement in 1948), Orquesta Aragón featured a line-up of musicians that have become legendary in Cuban Music: Richard Egües (flute), Panchito Arbolaez (guiro), Pepe Palme (piano), Guido Sarria (congas), José Beltrán (double bass), Celso Valdés (violin), Orestes Varona(timpani), and Felo Bacallao and Pepe Olmo (vocals). In 1953, as theera was taking hold in Havana and New York City, composer Enrique Jorrín and Orquesta Aragón developed a more dancer-friendly form of thecalled, which echoed the basic clave rhythm of 1-2, 1-2-3 (un-dos, cha-cha-cha). They recorded "El Agua de Clavelito", which became the big hit at Santiago de Cuba's carnival in 1954.Through out Cuba, and the world,rapidly became synonymous with "Aragón". "El Bodeguero" became their first international big hit and was covered by Nat King Cole in 1956 during his Havana sessions. Hits like "Los Maricnos", "El Rico Vacilôn", "Para Cochero", "El Paso de Encarnación", "Cero Codazos, Cero Cabezazos", "Cachita" and "Los Tamalitos de Olga" followed in quick succession and the band began touring frequently in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Their prodigious output of hit singles were released on numerous albums including(1990) and(1992). The establishment of Fidel Castro's government on January 1st, 1959 did not slow them down, although their touring to the U.S. was embargoed. That year the band was number one in Cuba's Radio Progreso hit parade with the cha-cha "Cuba Cubita Cubera". In 1965, Orquesta Aragón participated in the legendaryof 100 Cuban musicians, playing in France, Germany, Poland and the U.S.S.R. This was at a timeand the Twist were at the height of popularity and Orquesta Aragón recorded severaland twist-inspiredthat met with great success. In 1978, they were allowed to return to the U.S. and performed at New York City's. That concert was released as the albumORQUESTA BROADWAY is astyle band that was founded in New York City in 1962 by flautistEddy Zervigón and his brothers Rudy (violin) and Kelvin (piano) along with their neighbor Roberto Torres as their vocalist. Eddy was born in Güines, Cuba and originally played the piccolo before switching to the 5-key wooden 'French flute' in 1955. He chose the wood flute because in, the flautist mustand at the higher register on a metal flute, you cannot create as many sounds.