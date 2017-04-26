Seasoned Construction Professional Joins Woodmeister Master Builders

Dennis R. Lawlor Named Senior Account Executive for the Company

-- Dennis R. Lawlor, a seasoned construction professional, has joined Woodmeister Master Builders. The announcement was made by Paul R. Guitard, Business Development Officer of the Massachusetts firm, known for its distinctive residential homes, custom interiors, and on-going property management.In his new role, Mr. Lawlor will serve as Senior Account Executive and be based out of the company's Boston office. He will be responsible for developing new client relationships and expanding the company's metropolitan business. "I see my move to Woodmeister as a perfect progression and have long admired the company's work and reputation,"Mr. Lawlor said."We are delighted Dennis has joined Woodmeister Master Builders," said Mr. Guitard. "His vast industry experience and expertise are a great complement to our sales and marketing team. With his many great skills and talents, Dennis is the right person to help foster our sales efforts."A former Principal at The Classic Group for more than 14 years, Mr. Lawlor also directed the home services division of Kenneth Vona Construction for several years before moving to Landmark Services as a Partner, where his responsibilities included sales. He lives in Tewksbury with his wife, son and daughter.About Woodmeister Master BuildersFounded in 1980 as a two-man custom cabinetry and millwork shop, Woodmeister Master Builders is an internationally-recognized company that encompasses the entire scope of distinctive home construction and remodeling, architectural millwork, and lifestyle management services. Headquartered in Holden, MA, Woodmeister also has offices in Nantucket, Stowe, and New York City. The award-winning company, which employs 120, was recently inducted into the New England Design Hall of Fame and honored with the 2017recognition, the sixth year in a row for that distinction. In 2011, the company was presented withMIDDIES (Mentors in Design) award by Design New England. In addition, the company was named a Top Small Workplace byand Winning Workplaces and one of the Top 100 Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe.For more information: