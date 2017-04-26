News By Tag
Seasoned Construction Professional Joins Woodmeister Master Builders
Dennis R. Lawlor Named Senior Account Executive for the Company
In his new role, Mr. Lawlor will serve as Senior Account Executive and be based out of the company's Boston office. He will be responsible for developing new client relationships and expanding the company's metropolitan business. "I see my move to Woodmeister as a perfect progression and have long admired the company's work and reputation,"
"We are delighted Dennis has joined Woodmeister Master Builders," said Mr. Guitard. "His vast industry experience and expertise are a great complement to our sales and marketing team. With his many great skills and talents, Dennis is the right person to help foster our sales efforts."
A former Principal at The Classic Group for more than 14 years, Mr. Lawlor also directed the home services division of Kenneth Vona Construction for several years before moving to Landmark Services as a Partner, where his responsibilities included sales. He lives in Tewksbury with his wife, son and daughter.
About Woodmeister Master Builders
Founded in 1980 as a two-man custom cabinetry and millwork shop, Woodmeister Master Builders is an internationally-
For more information:
Media Contact
Chris Komenda
800-221-0075
***@woodmeister.com
