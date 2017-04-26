 
News By Tag
* David Bowie
* John Lennon
* Live Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Slick & Slate: NYC Rockers Earl Slick and Jeff Slate Set Live Debut

Old Friends, New Music: Legendary Bowie sideman and renowned songwriter team up
 
 
slickandslate2
slickandslate2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* David Bowie
* John Lennon
* Live Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SLICK & SLATE – legendary guitarist Earl Slick and songwriter Jeff Slate – will debut their new collaboration at Hill Country Live!, at 30 West 26th Street in New York City, on Saturday, May 20th. The duo will premiere new material, play songs from previous projects together (as well as those with their famous friends) and will deliver their own take on some of the greatest rock and roll songs of the past 50-plus years.

This is a show that is not to be missed, so make your FREE "club level" reservations at 212-255-4544 early!

Jeff Slate (vocals, guitar) is a singer/songwriter from New York City. He co-founded the 1980's mod/punk band the Mindless Thinkers, who were mainstays on the Northeast college circuit. In the mid-90's he released The Townshend Tapes, on which The Who's Pete Townshend acted as Executive Producer, and opened for Sheryl Crow on her "Tuesday Night Music Club" tour. In 1997 he founded the band The Badge, who released four albums and countless singles, EPs and live "bootleg" sets, and went on to become darlings of the UK/European "mod" scene in the 2000's. In 2010 Slate released the single Dreamtime, which featured Earl Slick (Lennon, Bowie) and Carlos Alomar (Bowie, Lennon). Birds of Paradox, his first solo album of original material, was released in 2012. It was followed in November 2013 by Imposters & Attractions. Slate's latest album is 2016s Secret Poetry. His songs have appeared in network television shows and major motion pictures. Slate proudly endorses Gibson/Epiphone guitars, Hofner basses and Vox amps.

Earl Slick (guitar) is alegend. Slick toured the world with David Bowie and appeared on numerous Bowie albums, from 1974s David Live! through to 2013s The Next Day, and played on John Lennon's last recording sessions. Slick has recently lent his signature licks to Jeff Slate's recent recordings and all-star live band in much the same way the legendary Mick Ronson – whom Slick replaced with Bowie in 1974 – did on Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Review tour. Slick appeared on Slate's 2010 single Dreamtime, and the pair have collaborated regularly since. He appears on seven tracks on Slate's new album, Secret Poetry. Slick has a long-standing relationship with D'Addario strings and accessories and a line of guitar straps, called Slick Straps. Guitar Fetish markets Earl Slick guitars, featuring Slick's own custom-wound pickups, aged hardware and finish, in stripped-down models featuring only a single volume knob for simplicity. There are currently four models available, the SL52 (a Les Paul-styled guitar), the SL-54 (a one-pickup "strat"-style), the SL-59 (similar to a dual-cutaway Les Paul Junior), and the SL-50 (a Telecaster copy). Slick also plays Gibson acoustic guitars.

More info at http://www.digitalretro.com/slickandslate.htm.

Contact
Badgetunes Publsihing
***@jeffslate.net
End
Source:
Email:***@jeffslate.net Email Verified
Tags:David Bowie, John Lennon, Live Music
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BadgeTunes Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share