Slick & Slate: NYC Rockers Earl Slick and Jeff Slate Set Live Debut
Old Friends, New Music: Legendary Bowie sideman and renowned songwriter team up
This is a show that is not to be missed, so make your FREE "club level" reservations at 212-255-4544 early!
Jeff Slate (vocals, guitar) is a singer/songwriter from New York City. He co-founded the 1980's mod/punk band the Mindless Thinkers, who were mainstays on the Northeast college circuit. In the mid-90's he released The Townshend Tapes, on which The Who's Pete Townshend acted as Executive Producer, and opened for Sheryl Crow on her "Tuesday Night Music Club" tour. In 1997 he founded the band The Badge, who released four albums and countless singles, EPs and live "bootleg" sets, and went on to become darlings of the UK/European "mod" scene in the 2000's. In 2010 Slate released the single Dreamtime, which featured Earl Slick (Lennon, Bowie) and Carlos Alomar (Bowie, Lennon). Birds of Paradox, his first solo album of original material, was released in 2012. It was followed in November 2013 by Imposters & Attractions. Slate's latest album is 2016s Secret Poetry. His songs have appeared in network television shows and major motion pictures. Slate proudly endorses Gibson/Epiphone guitars, Hofner basses and Vox amps.
Earl Slick (guitar) is alegend. Slick toured the world with David Bowie and appeared on numerous Bowie albums, from 1974s David Live! through to 2013s The Next Day, and played on John Lennon's last recording sessions. Slick has recently lent his signature licks to Jeff Slate's recent recordings and all-star live band in much the same way the legendary Mick Ronson – whom Slick replaced with Bowie in 1974 – did on Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Review tour. Slick appeared on Slate's 2010 single Dreamtime, and the pair have collaborated regularly since. He appears on seven tracks on Slate's new album, Secret Poetry. Slick has a long-standing relationship with D'Addario strings and accessories and a line of guitar straps, called Slick Straps. Guitar Fetish markets Earl Slick guitars, featuring Slick's own custom-wound pickups, aged hardware and finish, in stripped-down models featuring only a single volume knob for simplicity. There are currently four models available, the SL52 (a Les Paul-styled guitar), the SL-54 (a one-pickup "strat"-style)
