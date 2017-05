Slick & Slate: NYC Rockers Earl Slick and Jeff Slate Set Live Debut

Old Friends, New Music: Legendary Bowie sideman and renowned songwriter team up

slickandslate2

Contact

Badgetunes Publsihing

***@jeffslate.net Badgetunes Publsihing

End

--– legendary guitaristand songwriter– will debut their new collaboration at Hill Country Live!, at 30 West 26Street in New York City, on Saturday, May 20th. The duo will premiere new material, play songs from previous projects together (as well as those with their famous friends) and will deliver their own take on some of the greatest rock and roll songs of the past 50-plus years.This is a show that is not to be missed, so make your FREE "club level" reservations at 212-255-4544 early!(vocals, guitar) is a singer/songwriter from New York City. He co-founded the 1980's mod/punk band the, who were mainstays on the Northeast college circuit. In the mid-90's he released, on whichacted as Executive Producer, and opened foron her "Tuesday Night Music Club" tour. In 1997 he founded the band The Badge, who released four albums and countless singles, EPs and live "bootleg" sets, and went on to become darlings of the UK/European "mod" scene in the 2000's. In 2010 Slate released the single Dreamtime, which featured Earl Slick (Lennon, Bowie) and Carlos Alomar (Bowie, Lennon)., his first solo album of original material, was released in 2012. It was followed in November 2013 by. Slate's latest album is 2016s. His songs have appeared in network television shows and major motion pictures. Slate proudly endorses Gibson/Epiphone guitars, Hofner basses and Vox amps.(guitar) is alegend. Slick toured the world with David Bowie and appeared on numerous Bowie albums, from 1974sthrough to 2013s, and played on John Lennon's last recording sessions. Slick has recently lent his signature licks to Jeff Slate's recent recordings and all-star live band in much the same way the legendary– whom Slick replaced with Bowie in 1974 – did on Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Review tour. Slick appeared on Slate's 2010 single, and the pair have collaborated regularly since. He appears on seven tracks on Slate's new album,. Slick has a long-standing relationship with D'Addario strings and accessories and a line of guitar straps, called Slick Straps. Guitar Fetish markets Earl Slick guitars, featuring Slick's own custom-wound pickups, aged hardware and finish, in stripped-down models featuring only a single volume knob for simplicity. There are currently four models available, the SL52 (a Les Paul-styled guitar), the SL-54 (a one-pickup "strat"-style), the SL-59 (similar to a dual-cutaway Les Paul Junior), and the SL-50 (a Telecaster copy). Slick also plays Gibson acoustic guitars.More info at http://www.digitalretro.com/ slickandslate.htm