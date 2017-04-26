 
Clean My Mat- Indiegogo Crowd Funding Launch

Join The Crowdfund — Help Develop Yoga Mat Cleansing Appliance
 
GROVEPORT, Ohio - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Groveport, Ohio – The unseen bacteria lurking on yoga mats will meet its match with Clean My Mat's new self-serve yoga mat cleaning appliance.  The machine is designed to eliminate the bacteria and other viruses that grow on mats and can spread diseases.

This start-up company is based in Coquitlam, British Columbia and is seeking help to complete the task. So, we've launched an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign to help develop the custom software and equipment for our first machine.

Indiegogo's website provides entrepreneurs and inventors with funds to turn ideas and products into reality. Donors can contribute any amount, including a minimum of $5 on our Indiegogo page (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clean-my-mat-self-serve-yoga-mat-cleaning-machine-fitness/x/16451518#/).

Mike Perrier, Clean My Mat's inventor, said the company wants to make its appliance as common in a yoga studio as a Namaste bow.

"For that to be realistic, we need the support from as many individuals as possible," he said. "Ultimately with your help, we can make this a reality."

The appliance, to be manufactured by Staber Industries in Groveport, Ohio, eliminates any need for inconvenient and ineffective cleaning methods. Mats will cycle through a 5-step cleaning process, with  100% organic cleaners, hospital grade UV lighting and a system of scrubbing brushes to ensure the mat is grime free, dry and sanitized in less than a minute and ready to go for the next session.

