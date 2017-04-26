News By Tag
Clean My Mat- Indiegogo Crowd Funding Launch
Join The Crowdfund — Help Develop Yoga Mat Cleansing Appliance
This start-up company is based in Coquitlam, British Columbia and is seeking help to complete the task. So, we've launched an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign to help develop the custom software and equipment for our first machine.
Indiegogo's website provides entrepreneurs and inventors with funds to turn ideas and products into reality. Donors can contribute any amount, including a minimum of $5 on our Indiegogo page (https://www.indiegogo.com/
Mike Perrier, Clean My Mat's inventor, said the company wants to make its appliance as common in a yoga studio as a Namaste bow.
"For that to be realistic, we need the support from as many individuals as possible," he said. "Ultimately with your help, we can make this a reality."
The appliance, to be manufactured by Staber Industries in Groveport, Ohio, eliminates any need for inconvenient and ineffective cleaning methods. Mats will cycle through a 5-step cleaning process, with 100% organic cleaners, hospital grade UV lighting and a system of scrubbing brushes to ensure the mat is grime free, dry and sanitized in less than a minute and ready to go for the next session.
