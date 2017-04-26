News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for LumeSwitch™, from Jomira
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with LumeSwitch™, from Jomira.
Power outages are something every homeowner experiences. Major events like snowstorms, hurricanes, or floods can cause power outages. Other times, lightning, damaged electrical equipment, or objects making contact with power lines are the cause.
It's dangerous trying to find items in the dark, in the case of an emergency. Luckily, there's LumeSwitch™ by Jomira. LumeSwitch™ is a powerful, completely wireless, LED lighting system. LumeSwitch™ installs in minutes. The best part is, no tools are required! No more hassle of hiring an electrician, or fumbling for a flashlight, when LumeSwitch™ is available.
LumeSwitch™ comes with three different fasteners: two strips of strong double sided nylon fabric fasteners, one hook, one loop fastener, and two powerful magnets. The units come in a 3-pack, and each comes ready with 4 AAA batteries included. Meaning, they are fully prepared to use at any moment in need. Save the trouble, and be prepared in case of emergencies, with LumeSwitch™.
LumeSwitch™ is also perfect for lighting up hard to see areas around the house, such as darkened closets, cupboards, or dens. Don't risk injury by bumping into a foreign object or waste time searching for a possession. Simply illuminate the area with LumeSwitch™.
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, the LumeSwitch™ will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on the LumeSwitch™, please visit www.LumeSwitch.com.
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
www.drtv.pro
***@drtv.pro
End