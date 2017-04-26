News By Tag
Tovero at Mare Island Grand Opens this Saturday, May 6
"We are so excited to Grand Open this new community to the public," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "Everyone is invited to attend and this will be the first opportunity for the public to tour our gorgeous model homes."
Home sizes at Tovero range from approximately 3,035 to 3,756 square feet of living space, 4 to 5 bedrooms and 4 to 4.5 bathrooms. This homes boast open floorplans, gourmet kitchens with huge center islands, master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and expansive walk-in closets, secondary living spaces such as lofts and bonus rooms per plan.
Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home is available in this community in the Residence 4 plan. This 3,756-square foot home includes an attached private suite with its own entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette in addition the main home. In total, this residence provides 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds both value and style to all the new homes at Tovero by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost to the buyer. Tovero homeowners will enjoy items such as stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, granite kitchen countertops, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters, upgraded cabinetry and more.
Be sure to come out for the Grand Opening this Saturday from 11–2 at 1526 Flagship Drive in Vallejo. For more information on this community or to view floorplans visit https://www.lennar.com/
To view new homes for sale across the Bay Area, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
