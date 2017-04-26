News By Tag
Electro Standards Intro's RoHS 2 Compliant POF Fiber Optic Repeater with RS232 Traffic Monitor Port
The Model 4154 POF Fiber Repeater allows interference-free fiber optical transfer of data to be regenerated and it's range extended.
The Model 4154 features Plastic Fiber connections via two standard Versatile Link connectors. This unit is also provided with an external wall-mount power supply that is UL approved. The Model 4154 is also RoHS 2 Compliant. This Fiber Optic Repeater has been field-proven to support various VLT and Gaming Network applications in Casinos all over the world. This unit is also offered on our GSA Schedule, Contract#GS-
For pricing and other information contact the company's technical sales team at 401-943-1164, or eslab@electrostandards.com or visit http://www.electrostandards.com
Electro Standards Laboratories also manufactures Fiber Optic Converters, Fiber Optic and Versatile Link Cables, Fiber Switches and More, many of which are also available on our GSA Schedule.
Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790, Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
Electro Standards Laboratories
***@lab.electrostandards.com
