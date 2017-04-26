 
News By Tag
* Henry Metal
* So It Hat Begun
* Heavy Metal Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Henry Metal releases new EP "So It Hath Begun"

"So It Hath Begun" embodies the true spirit of heavy metal and infuses it with razor sharp wit
 
 
Henry Metal - "So It Hath Begun"
Henry Metal - "So It Hath Begun"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Henry Metal
So It Hat Begun
Heavy Metal Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Henry Metal's new album "So It Hath Begun" was forged out of a deep respect for the artists metal heroes that came before him, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden. Henry Metal's musical debut, "So It Hath Begun" is a perfectly executed swan dive into the deep end of the metal pool for all the heavy metal lovers to enjoy.

"So It Hath Begun" is currently available for pre-sale on BandCamp, and can also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and Reverb Nation.

Henry, a guitarist, bassist and percussionist, gives voice to all those not quite ready for polite company thoughts that cross through each member of society's collective conscious. Henry Metal wears a horned mask during his performances, but not to hide behind. The mask symbolizes the mask we all wear in able to fit in in the world, but in Henry's world, fitting in includes having horns.

Under the mask is a craftsman dedicated to the art of metal. "So It Hath Begun" started as all of Henry's songs do, as a sick guitar riff. As part of Henry's creative process, the riff guides the tempo and mood, until the pieces of the song emerge, just like a great sculptor chiseling a block of granite into a great work of art.


About Henry Metal

Henry Metal is a heavy metal artist who cloaks himself in a veil of anonymity. What emerges from this veil is authenticity, brutal honesty and a pure expression of the music. Henry Metal's sound is a reincarnation of classic 80's and 90's metal, Sabbath, Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer. Layered on top of are the observations of a philosopher and the sardonic wit that reveal deep truths about humanity. Go to www.henrymetal.net for updates on new releases.

BandCamp: https://henrymetal.bandcamp.com/album/so-it-hath-begun-lp

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-194436281/tracks

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share