Henry Metal releases new EP "So It Hath Begun"

"So It Hath Begun" embodies the true spirit of heavy metal and infuses it with razor sharp wit

Henry Metal - "So It Hath Begun"

-- Henry Metal's new album "So It Hath Begun" was forged out of a deep respect for the artists metal heroes that came before him, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden. Henry Metal's musical debut, "So It Hath Begun" is a perfectly executed swan dive into the deep end of the metal pool for all the heavy metal lovers to enjoy."So It Hath Begun" is currently available for pre-sale on BandCamp, and can also be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and Reverb Nation.Henry, a guitarist, bassist and percussionist, gives voice to all those not quite ready for polite company thoughts that cross through each member of society's collective conscious. Henry Metal wears a horned mask during his performances, but not to hide behind. The mask symbolizes the mask we all wear in able to fit in in the world, but in Henry's world, fitting in includes having horns.Under the mask is a craftsman dedicated to the art of metal. "So It Hath Begun" started as all of Henry's songs do, as a sick guitar riff. As part of Henry's creative process, the riff guides the tempo and mood, until the pieces of the song emerge, just like a great sculptor chiseling a block of granite into a great work of art.Henry Metal is a heavy metal artist who cloaks himself in a veil of anonymity. What emerges from this veil is authenticity, brutal honesty and a pure expression of the music. Henry Metal's sound is a reincarnation of classic 80's and 90's metal, Sabbath, Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer. Layered on top of are the observations of a philosopher and the sardonic wit that reveal deep truths about humanity. Go to www.henrymetal.net for updates on new releases.BandCamp: https://henrymetal.bandcamp.com/ album/so-it- hath-begun-lp Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-194436281/tracks