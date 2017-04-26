 
Industry News





Made In USA Fidget Spinner Toys Now Available @StateSideShop.com

Latest Fad - Fidget Spinner Toys - New American Made Fidget Toy category launched, with more than 30 American Made Fidget Toys added and now available!
 
DENVER - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- To help meet the demand of customers due to the hottest spring fad of fidget spinner toys, StateSideShop.com has launched a new shopping category of 'American Made Fidget Toys' with over 30 Made In USA Fidget Toys now available for sale. These include fidget spinner toys with stainless steel bearings, ceramic bearings, made of carbon fiber, designed for the keychain, and even with some with LED Lights.

Fidget Spinner Toys are low cost toys that can help kids and adults maintain focus and concentration, especially those that suffer from ADD and ADHD. Lately, the demand is coming from all age groups, including college students hoping they can help them with their focus on their latest final exams.

StateSideShop.com is an online shopping center exclusively for American Made products, helping guests nationwide find and buy Made in USA products complying with the Federal Trade Commission's Made In USA Standard, where the final product should contain no or neglible foreign content in the final product.

StateSideShop's newly launched 'American Made Fidget Toys' category can be found at http://www.statesideshop.com/made-in-usa-toys/fidget-toys
