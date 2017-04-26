News By Tag
* vr
* Psvr
* Htc Vive
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fire-Point Interactive's 'Tooth & Claw' tears into VR in 2017
Vancouver VR Games developer is delighted to announce their first VR title, 'Tooth and Claw' on display for the first time at CVR 2017 (Vancouver Convention Centre, May 5-7th).
On display for the first time at CVR 2017 (Vancouver Convention Centre, May 5-7th), 'Tooth and Claw' immerses players in the lush prehistoric hunting grounds of a savage saber-tooth. Players move like tigers to explore the world as they track, hunt and finally confront their foes in an exciting player-vs-player arena battle for supremacy.
'Tooth and Claw' is expected release in Fall 2017, and available on HTC VIVE™ and PlayStation®
"We are really excited to show our first commercial VR title at CVR 2017. 'Tooth and Claw' is a super-fun player-vs-player experience which replaces guns with claws, and warzones with the forests of prehistory. Players can really get into the skin of a big cat and get in touch with their animal instincts!" enthuses Joe Bonar, CEO of Fire-Point.
Fire-Point Interactive Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Beijing Match-Light Interactive Entertainment Technology Corp. Established in 2016 by a group of talented developers whose passion for innovation and games led them to take the leap into the cutting-edge world of Virtual Reality.
Beijing Match-Light Interactive Entertainment Technology Corp, founded in May 2012, is a Beijing-based mobile gaming company with capabilities in mobile game research, development and distribution in China. The company currently has over 80 employees.
Fire-Point Games website:
https://www.firepointgames.com/
We welcome all inquiries at:
contact@firepointgames.com
Contact
Fire-Point Interactive Inc.
***@firepointgames.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse