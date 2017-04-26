 
News By Tag
* vr
* Psvr
* Htc Vive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Fire-Point Interactive's 'Tooth & Claw' tears into VR in 2017

Vancouver VR Games developer is delighted to announce their first VR title, 'Tooth and Claw' on display for the first time at CVR 2017 (Vancouver Convention Centre, May 5-7th).
 
 
PromoSmall
PromoSmall
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Fire-Point Interactive Inc. is delighted to announce their first VR title, 'Tooth and Claw'.

On display for the first time at CVR 2017 (Vancouver Convention Centre, May 5-7th), 'Tooth and Claw' immerses players in the lush prehistoric hunting grounds of a savage saber-tooth. Players move like tigers to explore the world as they track, hunt and finally confront their foes in an exciting player-vs-player arena battle for supremacy.

'Tooth and Claw' is expected release in Fall 2017, and available on HTC VIVE™ and PlayStation®VR.

"We are really excited to show our first commercial VR title at CVR 2017. 'Tooth and Claw' is a super-fun player-vs-player experience which replaces guns with claws, and warzones with the forests of prehistory. Players can really get into the skin of a big cat and get in touch with their animal instincts!" enthuses Joe Bonar, CEO of Fire-Point.

Fire-Point Interactive Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Beijing Match-Light Interactive Entertainment Technology Corp. Established in 2016 by a group of talented developers whose passion for innovation and games led them to take the leap into the cutting-edge world of Virtual Reality.

Beijing Match-Light Interactive Entertainment Technology Corp, founded in May 2012, is a Beijing-based mobile gaming company with capabilities in mobile game research, development and distribution in China. The company currently has over 80 employees.

Fire-Point Games website:

https://www.firepointgames.com/

We welcome all inquiries at:

contact@firepointgames.com

Contact
Fire-Point Interactive Inc.
***@firepointgames.com
End
Source:
Email:***@firepointgames.com Email Verified
Tags:vr, Psvr, Htc Vive
Industry:Games
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fire-Point Interactive Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share