THE WINDS OF REVOLUTION, upcoming book by Mark Conte

--is the haunting love story of a young American sailor who falls in love with a woman battling Batista's evil regime in pre-revolutionary Cuba. The book is a fascinatingly accurate snapshot of time and place that will both intrigue and move the reader.The author has drawn on his own experience of pre-revolution Cuba to set history straight, weaving together fact and fiction. Telling the story of a young American sailor's ill-starred passionate love for an older woman fighting in Castro's revolutionary army, historical figures are introduced to paint a graphic picture of the mood of the times and the harsh reality of prevailing living conditions, against which the people of Cuba so valiantly rebelled. The tragedy and the triumph are masterfully set forth, leaving the question as to why the rest of the world so disastrously misunderstood the events that led an entire people to reject the cruelty and abject poverty imposed upon them by a heartless dictator and to wholeheartedly support perhaps the one man who could have united them and saved Cuba for its people.Fidel Castro's moving speech at his trial under the repressive Batista regime is a graphic testament to a troubled time, but has been largely ignored in the U.S. Included in the fascinating factual section at the back, it makes this book a very important documentary piece, which coupled with the poignant love story at its heart deserves to be read by discerning readers everywhere.To be published in late August, 2017Ebook price $3.99Crimson Cloak Publishing