'Todd Eberle: Empire of Space' Opens at WUHO May 4

Eberle to Receive 2017 JSI Excellence in Photography Award from Woodbury University's Julius Shulman Institute

Todd Eberle + Julius Shulman

-- "Todd Eberle: Empire of Space," a exhibit showcasing works by the noted photographer, will run at Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/)'s Hollywood Outpost (WUHO) from May 4 – June 25, with the opening reception set for May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That same day, Woodbury University's Julius Shulman Institute will honor Eberle with the prestigious JSI Excellence in Photography Award.Todd Eberle is an acclaimed New York City- based photographer whose work isunited by a clean and analytical minimalist aesthetic. His subjects run the gamut from political, art, and cultural figures to architectural landmarks and technology. He wass Photographer at Large for more than 20 years.The exhibit will feature some of Eberle's best known images, among themportraits of cultural luminaries Hillary Rodham Clinton, Frank Gehry, Julius Shulman, Florence Knoll Bassett, Martha Stewart, David Adjaye, Peter Zumthor, and Phillip Johnson. Barbara Bestor, executive director of the JSI at Woodbury University, will present the award.May 4-June 25, 2017Opening Reception: May 4, 6 pm - 8 pmGallery Hours: Thursday 1-8 pm, Friday-Sunday 1-6 pmWUHO Gallery6518 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles 90028Todd Eberle, born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1963, is an acclaimed New York City-based photographer whose work is united by a clean and analytical minimalist aesthetic. Eberle's subjects run the gamut from political, art, and cultural figures to architectural landmarks and technology.Eberle was Photographer at Large atfor more than 20 years. Among his most notable subjects for the magazine: Philip Johnson, Florence Knoll Bassett, Julius Shulman, Tadao Ando, John Pawson, Rem Koolhaas, Martha Stewart, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, and The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, among many others. In 1999, Eberle was commissioned by President Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton to photograph The White House, Camp David and Air Force One for the William J. Clinton Library.Eberle has had solo exhibitions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, The Andy Warhol Museum, WPS1/MoMA, Tate Modern, and Gagosian Gallery. Hisfirst major monograph, "Empire of Space" -- with contributions by Graydon Carter, Dave Hickey and Glenn O'Brien -- was published by Rizzoli in 2011. Rizzolli published his photographs of the world's largest private palace in Regensburg, Germany, "House of Thurn und Taxis," in 2015.Barbara Bestor, Executive DirectorJulius Shulman established the Julius Shulman Institute in 1995 with the goal of promoting an appreciation and understanding of the built environment, particularly as mediated by photography. This mission is carried out through public programming, educational outreach, and research opportunities. Focused on Shulman's enduring involvement in the principles of modernism, the JSI is informed by Shulman's sense of the social responsibility of the designer and imbued by his passion for teaching. The Institute sponsors exhibitions, lectures, seminars, tours, and educational workshops for community organizations and schools at all levels.Ingalill Wahlroos-Ritter, DirectorWUHO is Woodbury University's center for experimental exhibitions and multi-disciplinary collaborations. The gallery is shared with the Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design. Located on the iconic Hollywood Walk-of-Fame, WUHO is a gallery, event space, and lecture venue.