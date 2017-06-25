News By Tag
'Todd Eberle: Empire of Space' Opens at WUHO May 4
Eberle to Receive 2017 JSI Excellence in Photography Award from Woodbury University's Julius Shulman Institute
WHO: Todd Eberle is an acclaimed New York City- based photographer whose work is
united by a clean and analytical minimalist aesthetic. His subjects run the gamut from political, art, and cultural figures to architectural landmarks and technology. He was Vanity Fair's Photographer at Large for more than 20 years.
WHAT: The exhibit will feature some of Eberle's best known images, among them
portraits of cultural luminaries Hillary Rodham Clinton, Frank Gehry, Julius Shulman, Florence Knoll Bassett, Martha Stewart, David Adjaye, Peter Zumthor, and Phillip Johnson. Barbara Bestor, executive director of the JSI at Woodbury University, will present the award.
WHEN: May 4-June 25, 2017
Opening Reception: May 4, 6 pm - 8 pm
Gallery Hours: Thursday 1-8 pm, Friday-Sunday 1-6 pm
WHERE: WUHO Gallery
6518 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles 90028
ABOUT TODD EBERLE
Todd Eberle, born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1963, is an acclaimed New York City-based photographer whose work is united by a clean and analytical minimalist aesthetic. Eberle's subjects run the gamut from political, art, and cultural figures to architectural landmarks and technology.
Eberle was Photographer at Large at Vanity Fair for more than 20 years. Among his most notable subjects for the magazine: Philip Johnson, Florence Knoll Bassett, Julius Shulman, Tadao Ando, John Pawson, Rem Koolhaas, Martha Stewart, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, and The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, among many others. In 1999, Eberle was commissioned by President Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton to photograph The White House, Camp David and Air Force One for the William J. Clinton Library.
Eberle has had solo exhibitions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, The Andy Warhol Museum, WPS1/MoMA, Tate Modern, and Gagosian Gallery. His
first major monograph, "Empire of Space" -- with contributions by Graydon Carter, Dave Hickey and Glenn O'Brien -- was published by Rizzoli in 2011. Rizzolli published his photographs of the world's largest private palace in Regensburg, Germany, "House of Thurn und Taxis," in 2015.
ABOUT THE JULIUS SHULMAN INSTITUTE
Barbara Bestor, Executive Director
Julius Shulman established the Julius Shulman Institute in 1995 with the goal of promoting an appreciation and understanding of the built environment, particularly as mediated by photography. This mission is carried out through public programming, educational outreach, and research opportunities. Focused on Shulman's enduring involvement in the principles of modernism, the JSI is informed by Shulman's sense of the social responsibility of the designer and imbued by his passion for teaching. The Institute sponsors exhibitions, lectures, seminars, tours, and educational workshops for community organizations and schools at all levels.
ABOUT THE WOODBURY UNIVERSITY HOLLYWOOD GALLERY (WUHO)
Ingalill Wahlroos-Ritter, Director
WUHO is Woodbury University's center for experimental exhibitions and multi-disciplinary collaborations. The gallery is shared with the Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design. Located on the iconic Hollywood Walk-of-Fame, WUHO is a gallery, event space, and lecture venue.
Media Contact
Meara Daly
NelsonDaly
meara@nelsondaly.com
