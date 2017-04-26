News By Tag
Lee Enterprises Announces Litigation Support Dvision
Expert Witnesses Offered by World's Largest Bio-Economy Consulting Group
"With 100+ of the top bioeconomy experts in the world, we have continued to receiving quite a few inquiries for experts to provide litigation assistance in the bioenergy and biochemical industries" says Wayne Lee, CEO of Lee Enterprises Consulting. "As the inquiries continue, it only made sense to create a separate division to assist those clients". Lee notes that in each phase of the litigation process – from the initial evaluation of the case, to assistance in determining strategy as to specific areas of expertise, to testimony in depositions and trials – the group's experts can provide the support and technical expertise lawyers need to properly prosecute or defend these types of cases.
DeAnna Huffman, Director of Operations serves as the Litigation Support Administrator. "Our experts work closely with clients to help identify the key issues critical to their case, develop litigation strategies, determine the information needed to support discovery, and select the expert best qualified to provide the analysis, credibility and expert testimony vital to winning the case." says Huffman. She notes that each of the company's professionals was selected based on their in-depth knowledge, experience, education, training, and skills, and each is active in consulting in their field of expertise, with litigation assistance/expert testimony being only a small part of the services they offer. Most of the experts participating in the Litigation Support/Expert Witness Division services have testified many times in both federal and state courts.
"Using our services minimizes risks to clients and attorneys" says Huffman. "Before we put the expert in contact with the attorney, we make certain that we fully understand the case requirements, vet any possible conflict of interests, and know the exact nature of the expertise that is sought".
Interested parties should contact DeAnna Huffman, Lee Enterprises Consulting's Litigation Support Administrator, to schedule a confidential, no-cost call to determine whether the group's experts can be of assistance.
Lee Enterprises Consulting Inc. Litigation Support Administrator:
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with the leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with the top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
Martin Wahl, Director of Marketing
***@lee-enterprises.com
