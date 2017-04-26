News By Tag
Look for Your MIPS Participation Status Letter Soon
During the month of May, you will receive a letter from the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) that processes your Medicare Part B claims. This letter will indicate whether you meet the 2017 minimum participation requirements for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).
Generally, you should participate in MIPS for 2017 if you meet the following benchmarks during the year:
• Bill more than $30,000 in Medicare Part B allowed charges
AND
• Provide care for more than 100 Part B-enrolled Medicare beneficiaries.
If you do not qualify to participate in MIPS for 2017 because you don't meet this threshold, then your Medicare reimbursement will not be affected — at least for the next few years. Instead, you will be paid the Standard Medicare Payment Rate without adjustment for any Part B charges billed in 2019. After that, you'll have to wait and see if Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) alters the participation threshold in subsequent years.
