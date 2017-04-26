 
News By Tag
* MACRA
* Mips
* Cms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Look for Your MIPS Participation Status Letter Soon

 
NAPLES, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- You should learn soon whether you meet the 2017 MIPS participation threshold, CMS announced in an April 25 press release. This means you may know sooner — rather than later — if you have to comply with MACRA for the 2017 reporting period.

During the month of May, you will receive a letter from the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) that processes your Medicare Part B claims. This letter will indicate whether you meet the 2017 minimum participation requirements for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS).

Generally, you should participate in MIPS for 2017 if you meet the following benchmarks during the year:

• Bill more than $30,000 in Medicare Part B allowed charges

AND

• Provide care for more than 100 Part B-enrolled Medicare beneficiaries.

If you do not qualify to participate in MIPS for 2017 because you don't meet this threshold, then your Medicare reimbursement will not be affected — at least for the next few years. Instead, you will be paid the Standard Medicare Payment Rate without adjustment for any Part B charges billed in 2019. After that, you'll have to wait and see if Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) alters the participation threshold in subsequent years.

For strategies to effectively address MIPS challenges, check out Coding Leader's MACRA training tools at https://codingleader.com/collections/macra. And you can view all upcoming live online training sessions at https://codingleader.com/pages/online-training-calendar.

Media Contact
Melissa Hilaire
melissa@codingleader.com
End
Source:
Email:***@codingleader.com
Posted By:***@codingleader.com Email Verified
Tags:MACRA, Mips, Cms
Industry:Medical
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coding Leader PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share