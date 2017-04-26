 
News By Tag
* Mountain West Financial
* Mortgage Executive Magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Redlands
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Mountain West Financial, Inc. Executives Win National Award

The 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America in 2017
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mountain West Financial
* Mortgage Executive Magazine

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Redlands - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

REDLANDS, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mountain West Financial, Inc. proudly announces that Gary Martell Jr., President and John F. Cady, SVP Production, were recently named in Mortgage Executive Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America. Mortgage Executive Magazine recently published these results in a comprehensive, invitation-only, list that celebrates the service, dedication and hard work that mortgage executives devote to building their companies and serving their employees and clients. "I am so pleased to have been part of this industry. To be able to help strengthen communities through homeownership has been truly a gift. I have been so fortunate to be part of the industry for 35 years and part of Mountain West Financial for 28 years," said Martell.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside so many industry leaders. I'm incredibly humbled. I owe so much of my success to my amazing team around me at Mountain West. I could not do it without them," said Cady. Earlier this year, Gary and John were also named on the 'Hot 100' by Mortgage Professional America while Mountain West Financial, Inc. was named one of the 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America' and 'Top 50 Best Companies to Work for' by Mortgage Executive Magazine, and 'Top Mortgage Employer' by National Mortgage Professional.

Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 Locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information call (909) 793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.
End
Source:Mountain West Financial, Inc.
Email:***@mwfinc.com Email Verified
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mountain West Financial News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share