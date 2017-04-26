nourished babe Launches Exciting Update

With new partnerships, awards and a growing user base, this maternal health app is solving a major need in mobile health

-- nourished babe (www.nourishedbabe.com)the app that empowers expectant parents with health and nutrition knowledge they can trust, announced today version 2.0 of their mobile app. Still in its inaugural year, nourished babe continues to rack up award nominations and wins, have key involvement with top tier organizations, and achieve ongoing success locking in partnerships with major insurance and healthcare providers. The newest version of its app marks yet another accomplishment for a company with dedicated, passionate founders at the helm."We saw a real need for nourished babe after both Natalie and I experienced the same pain points with finding accurate information around nutrition during our own pregnancies,"said Erin O'Neill, Co-founder & Chief Advocate at nourished babe. "Our goal was to merge high-quality information from expert dietitians and health professionals to build a trustworthy resource for expectant parents. It's pretty amazing what we have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We are excited to continue to scale nourished babe in 2017!"nourished babe works hand-in-hand with insurance companies, healthcare practitioners, and even hospitals to bring their patients and subscribers a reliable and helpful source in prenatal nutrition. Working with these partners, nourished babe has co-developed its app offerings specific to their patients' needs."The validation of the market need for a tool like ours was confirmed by the partnerships we secured with insurance companies and prenatal experts," said Natalie Bisset, nourished babe's Co-founder and Chief Enthusiast. "nourished babe offers expectant parents a comprehensive resource tailored to nurture healthier pregnancies and babies. As a result of nourished babe's health guidance, the quality and efficiency of perinatal care improves."nourished babe has also been recognized by and involved with dynamic organizations, including:• National Angel Capital Organization (NACO)• Creative Destruction Lab West Accelerator• MaRS as a Health Venture Company• New Ventures BC 2016 Competitor• Small Business BC Award Nominee• Emerging Rocket in Digital Health by Rocket Builders• Consulate General of Canada's San Francisco "Dose of the Valley Program" Invitee and Participant• Interface Health Showcase ProgramThroughout expecting, trying to conceive, and post-birth stages, nourished babe offers users the best in nutrition tracking, meal suggestions, and recipe recommendations. Pregnant users can also track their growing baby's development week after week, while the app provides helpful nutrition tips and updates them on their own wellness. nourished babe evaluates whether users are getting enough critical nutrients and curates nutritious recipes and articles relevant to the user wherever they may be in their pregnancy journey."44% of women don't meet adequate nutritional needs during pregnancy, and 60% of those women actually think they have a healthy diet," said Dr Dina Kulik, Pediatrician. "nourished babe lets you track and optimize your dietary intake during your pregnancy. It's healthy, easy and simple."Version 2.0 of the nourished babe app includes a natural language and portion size feature update to simplifying tracking and continue to motivate healthy choices for users.nourished babe 2.0 is available to parents in the app store, exclusively through participating insurance, corporate wellness and healthcare providers. If you are interested in nourished babe 2.0, have your health team or corporate wellness team contact us today: healthy@nourishedbabe.com