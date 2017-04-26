News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Adds New Agent to its Sales Team
Hackett is a native of Long Island, New York. After serving in U.S. Navy, he developed a career in the carpentry of new upscale residential construction as well as the restoration of historic landmark home sites and renovations of many prestigious homes from Long Island's Gold Coast to midtown Manhattan.
Hackett moved to Palm Coast in 2004 where he continued construction work until he became a licensed Realtor.
"I'm very excited to join this team of exceptional professionals,"
Dolamore believes Hackett's experience in home construction and restoration provides a unique perspective for both buyers and sellers.
"With such great knowledge of the ways in which homes are constructed and also restored, Tom can offer a level of expert advice to our customers that is hard to come by," said Dolamore. "We're thrilled he has chosen to join our team."
About Grand Living Realty
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 20 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
