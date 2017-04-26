News By Tag
Annual Employee Luncheon at Wartburg Honors over 900 Years of Service
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – May 2, 2017, 2017 – Wartburg, a leading provider of senior healthcare and residential services in Westchester County, honored 90 employees for their service and dedication at the annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony held recently on their beautiful 34-acre campus.
"We celebrated 90 employees who together represented 900 years of service. What a great testimony to our employees and the value that Wartburg brings as an employer of choice in Westchester County and the Mount Vernon community," said Dorothea Bell, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Wartburg.
Awards are given every year to employees for service in increments of five years. One employee received recognition for 30 years of dedicated care to our residents, rehabilitation patients and Adult Day Care registrants. Twelve employees received a gift for 20 years of employment at Wartburg, 19 employees for 15 years and 19 caregivers for 10 years. Wartburg was also honored to recognize 39 employees for five years of care.
Mr. Robert Barnes, Wartburg Engineer, celebrated his 30 year anniversary at the 2017 Employee Service Award Ceremony. In the past three decades, he has seen Wartburg's campus evolve with more than ten buildings either being raised or built, the most recent using Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design certified construction and operational standards.
Wartburg also presented the Edgar J. Myers Leadership Award, named for the longtime beloved President of the Wartburg Foundation and former board member, to Grace Carino, a Wartburg Environmental Service team member. Mrs. Carino, part of the Wartburg family for 17 years, was chosen by her peers to receive this prestigious award for embodying Wartburg's mission to nurture body, mind and spirit to those entrusted to our care.
"I am honored to receive this award. I am very happy. It has been a pleasure working here for many years and hope for many more to come," said Mrs. Carino.
David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO, said, "Wartburg is a service organization, known for generations of caring and dedication to vulnerable populations. We're only as good as our people, and it is our people who make Wartburg so special. It is such a thrill to offer opportunities to our employees and we are always grateful when they honor us back with their longtime service."
Photo (L to R): Dorothea Bell, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Grace Carino, Environmental Services, Antonio Collazo, Director of Environmental Services, David J. Gentner, President & CEO.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior care services for all stages of life. Unlike conventional retirement communities, they provide a wide range of services to both residents living on campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. They also provide caregiver support every at every stage, with an array of options to find the level of care considers the whole family.
Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State", by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
