The New Jersey Choral Society presents Monteverdi "Vespers of 1610"

New Jersey Choral Society. (Photo: Noah Dachis)

Contact

New Jersey Choral Society

***@njcs.org New Jersey Choral Society

End

-- Celebrating the 450th anniversary of the composer's birth, Eric Dale Knapp conducts the New Jersey Choral Society's presentation of Monteverdi's monumental. The NJCS Festival Youth Chorus, directed by Noelle Dachis, will join NJCS for performances of this rarely-performed masterpiece, the first to be held on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 pm at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 30 North Fullerton Ave., Montclair, in celebration of the 100th Centenary of the church's Austin Organ. A second performance will take place Tuesday, June 6 at 7:30 pm at the West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 South Monroe St., Ridgewood.Orchestra Nexus and organist, Linda Sweetman-Waters, will accompany the chorus. Guest soloists are Kristen Plumley, soprano, Noelle Dachis, soprano, Teresa Buchholz, mezzo-soprano, David Adams, tenor, Scott Joiner, tenor, Wesley Morgan, tenor, Damian Savarino, bass, and Edward Schmiedecke, baritone. The NJCS chamber choir, Camerata, will also be featured.Advance tickets are $35.00 for adults and $30.00 for students, seniors, and patrons with disabilities. (Add $5.00 at the door). A 10% discount for groups of 10 or more is also available. Come one hour prior to performance time for, a complimentary lecture for all ticket holders that provides an intimate and entertaining preview of the music. For reservations or more information, visitor call the New Jersey Choral Society at (201) 379-7719.Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties. They have performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House and have toured internationally in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, England, France and, this summer, in Italy.Church of the Immaculate Conception and West Side Presbyterian Church are wheelchair accessible. Large-print programs and assistive listening devices are available with two weeks' advance notice. Funding has been made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.