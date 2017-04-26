 
"Hooray for May!" a free family art day returns to The Center for Contemporary Art

 
 
Hooray for May! free family art day at The Center for Contemporary Art
Hooray for May! free family art day at The Center for Contemporary Art
 
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Hooray for May!" returns for its fourth year on Saturday, May 13th from 1-4 p.m. at The Center for Contemporary Art. The focus of "Hooray for May!" is to bring local families from the community together for a fun and interactive day of making art.

Hands-on, art activities for kids and parents alike will take place in The Center's three art studios and the Pluckemin Park outdoor pavilion. The event will include a variety of creative projects to keep or give on Mother's Day, such as wavy weaving, bubble wands, superball painting, dot pots, and printmaking cards along with along with guided gallery tours of The Center's four spring exhibitions. Young attendees will be treated to story time with children's book illustrator and The Center's instructor Lena Shiffman, whose book illustrations are currently on view in our faculty exhibition. Members of the community will also have the opportunity use their artistic talents to help complete two large art installations. Light refreshments will be available.

Hooray for May! is presented free of charge to the public thanks to Lead Sponsorship by Investors Bank in Pluckemin along with additional sponsorship by BLICK Art Materials, Camp Bow Wow in Bound Brook, Dental Care Basking Ridge, The Fresh Market in Bedminster, Mathnasium of Bedminster, Bravo A/V in Bernardsville, Chimney Rock Inn in Bound Brook, Pet Supplies Plus in Chester, Somerset County Business Partnership, Tarheel Total Pet Care in Bedminster and The Todd Group in Far Hills.

About The Center for Contemporary Art

Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/

Media Contact

Leigh Zona, Communications & Development Manager

The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Road

Bedminster, NJ 07921

(908) 234-2345 ext. 104

lzona@ccabedminster.org

Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
