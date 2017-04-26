News By Tag
Connellsville Soccer Club Awarded $72,073 From U.S. Soccer Foundation
CSC Receives Grant to Fund Improvements at Shallenberger Sportsplex.
"The club is so grateful for this opportunity. The funds will have an enormous impact on our ability to open our programs up to more children in the area. The additional field will provide a safe place for our children to learn the benefits of recreation and healthy competition,"
"Connellsville Soccer Club's plan to build new turf fields at Shallenberger Sportsplex is going to have an immediate impact on hundreds of families in western Pennsylvania, and it's my hope that the fields will be enjoyed by countless others in years to come," said U.S. Representative Bill Shuster. "Thank you to the U.S. Soccer Foundation for making this possible and giving the children of Fayette County a safe place to play."
"The U.S. Soccer Foundation is excited to support these grant recipients in their continued efforts to leverage the game of soccer for social change and create equal access to safe places to play for all communities,"
Connellsville Soccer Club
Connellsville Soccer Club is an all-volunteer youth soccer organization located in Connellsville, PA. CSC serves a diverse group of youths, ages 5 through 18. These children travel from six counties in Pennsylvania to utilize the complex. The club focuses on providing recreational activities that lead to healthier lifestyles. Children are introduced to competition based on age and ability-level that fosters relationships with their peers and coaches.
About the U.S. Soccer Foundation
The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @ussoccerfndn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
