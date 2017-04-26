 
Industry News





Connellsville Soccer Club Awarded $72,073 From U.S. Soccer Foundation

CSC Receives Grant to Fund Improvements at Shallenberger Sportsplex.
 
 
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Youth in the area will have a new place to play soccer as Connellsville Soccer Club announced today it has been awarded a $72,073 grant from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the national model for sports-based youth development programs in underserved communities. This grant is intended to fund the purchase of turf for additional fields at the Shallenberger Sportsplex. Connellsville Soccer Club was one of nine organizations to receive a grant.

"The club is so grateful for this opportunity. The funds will have an enormous impact on our ability to open our programs up to more children in the area. The additional field will provide a safe place for our children to learn the benefits of recreation and healthy competition," said Dave Panzella, President of the organization. "This type of mentoring is invaluable to youth, many of whom would not have the opportunity to play soccer or purchase necessary equipment, absent support from the Connellsville Soccer Club."

"Connellsville Soccer Club's plan to build new turf fields at Shallenberger Sportsplex is going to have an immediate impact on hundreds of families in western Pennsylvania, and it's my hope that the fields will be enjoyed by countless others in years to come," said U.S. Representative Bill Shuster. "Thank you to the U.S. Soccer Foundation for making this possible and giving the children of Fayette County a safe place to play."

This grant was awarded as part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/our-programs/safe-place...)program. Across the country, children in underserved communities face an acute shortage of safe places to play largely because there isn't enough space in which to create them or funding to maintain them. Safe Places to Play gives kids safe and accessible areas to play by funding the costs of design, construction, surfacing and enhancement in these communities.

"The U.S. Soccer Foundation is excited to support these grant recipients in their continued efforts to leverage the game of soccer for social change and create equal access to safe places to play for all communities," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "These grants will help introduce youth to the game of soccer and promote a culture of health in communities across the country."

Since its inception in 1994, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants to non-profit organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Support for the U.S. Soccer Foundation's grant process (http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org/our-grants/) is provided by the Foundation's corporate partners, including AstroTurf, Hunter Industries, Kwik Goal, Musco Sports Lighting, Soccer.com, Sport Court.

Connellsville Soccer Club

Connellsville Soccer Club is an all-volunteer youth soccer organization located in Connellsville, PA. CSC serves a diverse group of youths, ages 5 through 18. These children travel from six counties in Pennsylvania to utilize the complex. The club focuses on providing recreational activities that lead to healthier lifestyles. Children are introduced to competition based on age and ability-level that fosters relationships with their peers and coaches.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @ussoccerfndn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ussoccerfoundation.

Contact
Dave Panzella, President
***@zoominternet.net
Source:Connellsville Soccer Club
Email:***@zoominternet.net
