Axolotl Biologix Launches AxoBioMembrane™

Axolotl Biologix, an innovator in regenerative medicine technologies that improve patient outcomes with less pain and lower costs, today announced that it has begun shipping its second amniotic allograft product, AxoBioMembrane ™, to meet a wide range of wound care needs.AxoBioMembrane is a dehydrated human amniotic membrane allograft that helps accelerate and improve soft tissue repair, while helping inhibit bacteria and infection, inflammation, and scar tissue formation. Containing extracellular matrix components and providing a natural biological wound barrier, AxoBioMembrane offers many clinical applications in wound care for surgical, orthopedic, podiatric, ophthalmic, maxillofacial and other applications.AxoBioMembrane is available for order immediately in three standard sizes 1x2 cm, 2x3 cm, and 4x4 cm, as well as custom sizes which may be ordered."Launching our second new amnion-derived product so far this year, we are excited to be rapidly building a portfolio of regenerative treatment products that provide significant improvement in patient outcomes, while delivering high value for clinicians,"noted Bob Maguire, founder and CEO of Axolotl Biologix.Axolotl Biologix, Inc., is expanding the human body's ability to regenerate by developing and manufacturing regenerative human cell and tissue medical technologies that are disrupting traditional, more invasive, painful, and expensive treatment protocols. The Phoenix-based company is rapidly building a portfolio of unique, patented regenerative treatment products to improve patient outcomes with less pain and lower costs. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.axobio.com.


