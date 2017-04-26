 
Tony Rodriguez, Derek Johnson join Investors' Security Trust

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Investors' Security Trust is pleased to announce the hire of Tony Rodriguez and Derek Johnson. Rodriguez has been appointed the Director of Business Development, where he is responsible for developing new client relationships by providing trust and investment management services, IRA rollovers and charitable giving strategies. Johnson joins the team as the Vice President, Portfolio Manager for the company, where he is responsible for overseeing the development and management of investment portfolios, facilitating the design of appropriate asset allocations based on the clients' individual goals, concerns, financial profile and investment needs.

Rodriguez brings more than 30 years of wealth management expertise to the Investors' Security Trust team. Prior to joining the company, Rodriguez served as senior managing director for Foundation Source, providing expertise in private foundation administration and compliance to individuals, advisors, trust companies and estate planning professionals. He has also held various senior level positions with large financial institutions providing personal trust and other wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families and institutions. Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from St. Thomas University in Miami. He has served as a member of the Greater Collier County and Greater Dade County Estate Planning Councils; National Planned Giving Council; and board of directors of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. He is a member of the Literacy Volunteers of Collier County and a number of other charitable and professional organizations in Florida.

Johnson joined Investors' Security Trust with over 20 years of broad experience managing globally diversified multi asset-class portfolios for high net worth families and charitable organizations. Prior to joining the company, he worked as a trust portfolio manager for several large financial institutions in Florida. Johnson has a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Financial Planning from the University of Miami and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He has published over 40 abstracts for CFA Digest and CFA Quarterly Selections, and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Fort Myers Toastmasters Club.

Based in Fort Myers since 2004, Investors' Security Trust is an independent, locally owned wealth management company that delivers strategies designed to grow, preserve and transfer wealth to individuals, families, non-profit organizations, foundations and endowments. Services range from trust administration, estate settlement to personalized investment portfolio management. Investors' Security Trust works closely with outside advisors including attorneys, tax professionals and banking institutions to provide a full-range of trustee services and tailors investment solutions to meet the specific needs of clients. For more information, visit www.AllAboutTrust.com or call 239-267-6655.

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
