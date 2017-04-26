 
News By Tag
* Fraternal Benefit Society
* Hearing Impaired Trust
* Hearing Loss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


The Travelers Protective Association's Scholarship Trust Presents 54 Grants

The trust for the hearing impaired awards $20,800 to recipients from 20 different states
 
 
TPA grant recipient Kaden, 8, from Florissant, Mo.
TPA grant recipient Kaden, 8, from Florissant, Mo.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fraternal Benefit Society
* Hearing Impaired Trust
* Hearing Loss

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Travelers Protective Association (TPA), a fraternal benefit society, recently awarded 54 grants through its Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired totaling $20,800 during the 2017 first quarter.  The grants, which are distributed nationwide to recipients throughout the year, ranged from $100 to $1,000 per person based on necessity.  Recipients ranged in age from five months to 77 years old and were from 20 different states.  This quarter 16 grants were presented to Missouri residents and included those in Florissant, Hillsboro, St. Charles and Sedalia.

Established in 1975, the organization's Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired provides financial aid to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.  Grants are used for mechanical devices, medical and specialized treatment, and education that includes speech classes and interpreters.  To date the trust has distributed over $2 million to approximately 5,200 recipients.

Founded in 1890, TPA's national headquarters is located at 2041 Exchange Dr. in St. Charles, Mo.  TPA offers fraternalism to its members, as well as participates in safety projects and community service.  The Association provides accident, disability and death benefits to both its members and their beneficiaries.  The Association is licensed in 29 states.

"I am extremely proud of our Association and the work we do in supporting those with various levels of hearing loss," said TPA's Chief Administrative Office Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr.  "Not only do we financially assist recipients in our own backyard, but we also help people who need aid throughout the nation."

TPA established the Homer T. Wilson Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and is designated for indigent members, widows, widowers and orphans.  The Association is also involved with Children Have An iDentity (CHAD), a local and national level safety sticker program.

For more information, call (636) 724-2227 or visit the website at http://www.tpahq.org.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:The Travelers Protective Association
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share