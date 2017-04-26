News By Tag
The Travelers Protective Association's Scholarship Trust Presents 54 Grants
The trust for the hearing impaired awards $20,800 to recipients from 20 different states
Established in 1975, the organization's Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired provides financial aid to those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Grants are used for mechanical devices, medical and specialized treatment, and education that includes speech classes and interpreters. To date the trust has distributed over $2 million to approximately 5,200 recipients.
Founded in 1890, TPA's national headquarters is located at 2041 Exchange Dr. in St. Charles, Mo. TPA offers fraternalism to its members, as well as participates in safety projects and community service. The Association provides accident, disability and death benefits to both its members and their beneficiaries. The Association is licensed in 29 states.
"I am extremely proud of our Association and the work we do in supporting those with various levels of hearing loss," said TPA's Chief Administrative Office Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr. "Not only do we financially assist recipients in our own backyard, but we also help people who need aid throughout the nation."
TPA established the Homer T. Wilson Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and is designated for indigent members, widows, widowers and orphans. The Association is also involved with Children Have An iDentity (CHAD), a local and national level safety sticker program.
For more information, call (636) 724-2227 or visit the website at http://www.tpahq.org.
