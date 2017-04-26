News By Tag
Lee County to host Florida Women's Bowling Association's 2017 Annual State Championship Tournament
Competition will take place every weekend: May 6-7, May 20-21, May 27-28, June 3-4 and June 10-11, excluding Mother's Day weekend. Singles and doubles competitions will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at Pin Street, 4140 Fowler St., Fort Myers, and team competitions will take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day at Bowland Cape Coral, 42 Mid Cape Terrace, Cape Coral.
More than 350 teams from across the state are expected to participate in this year's tournament. The event was last held in Lee County in 2014, resulting in more than 1,900 room nights and 2,900 out of town visitors, which generated more than $675,000 in direct visitor spending and $1 million in total economic impact.
The 2017 Annual State Championship Tournament is open to spectators at no charge. For more information on the tournament, visit www.flusbcwba.com.
Lee County Sports Development was created in 2003 to meet the growing demand for sports development in Lee County, and is recognized by the Florida Sports Foundation as one of the state's 25 Regional Sports Commissions. The Lee County Sports Development office leads the recruitment and implementation of amateur and professional sports events and activities in Lee County, with the goal of providing economic impact to Lee County. Through local partnerships with Lee County Parks & Recreation and others, the Lee County Sports Development office provides services designed to address the needs of local, national and international sports entities including housing, access to venues, event management, transportation assistance, event promotion, marketing and local sponsorship opportunities. For more information, call 239-533-5273 or visit www.leegov.com/
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
