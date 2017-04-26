 
Wine & Design Paints It Forward For Team Chris Combs And Project ALS

Leading Paint & Sip Franchise Joins In On Finding A Cure For ALS With The Goal Of Collecting $50,000
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design, one of the leading paint and sip franchises in the nation, announced today their month long partnership with Team Chris Combs, an ALS community, and Project ALS, a non-profit organization with the mission to identify and support leading scientific research toward treatments and a cure for ALS. Wine & Design is encouraging fans, family and friends to sign up, sip up and paint up for a cause this May, ALS Awareness Month.

Founder and CEO, Harriet Mills, was faced with the news late last year that a close friend, Chris Combs, was diagnosed with ALS. Discovering the devastating effects of the disease, she has been inspired to not only help her friend, but also help people battling ALS like himself.

"Knowing that there is a critical need for more treatment options for people battling ALS like Chris, it only seemed fit to team up to paint for a cure," says Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design, "By joining Team Chris Combs and Project ALS, we hope to meet our $50,000 donation goal and secure a long standing relationship with organization, so that we can continue to support the cause."

All Wine & Design studios across 70 locations and 16 states will be accepting donations throughout the month, with a special event taking place May 18th. The May 18th event will be a nationwide fundraising day with fun activities, music, food, drinks and a public painting class featuring fan-favorite artwork. 100 percent of the donations collected during the month in addition to the proceeds from the one-day event will be donated directly to Project ALS. With the money raised, Project ALS will help fund a critical aspect of screening of FDA approved drugs from illnesses like cancer and diabetes that will help potential efficacy in ALS.

To donate now and learn more about the Wine & Design and Project ALS partnership, please visit www.wineanddesign.com/blog/single.php?id=177.

For more information or to find the nearest studio near you, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. See the latest news and updates on Wine & Design social media: Like Wine & Design on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wndcorporate, follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wineanddesignhq and follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wineanddesign.

About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists and/or self-proclaimed pros. Each session results in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes and offers programs through five lines of business. For more information on programs or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com.

About Project ALS
Project ALS founded in 1998 by Jenifer Estess, her family and friends, is a non-profit 501(c)3 that identifies and funds aggressive rational scientific research toward the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS.   ALS is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that, combined with the closely related Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease will affect 1 in 25 Americans by the year 2025. By recruiting the world's best scientists and doctors to work together - rationally and aggressively - we can develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Since its inception, Project ALS has advanced ALS research accelerating the testing of potential drugs, establishing the world's first and only privately funded stem cell laboratory and developing the first laboratory models for ALS.  We have brought together the top stem cell biologists, geneticists, motor neuron experts and ALS neurologists to work on ALS and related diseases-transforming the field. In 18 years, Project ALS has raised over $92 million, directing between 80-93% annually to research programs. www.projectals.org
