Georgia's Lanier Islands Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Mom this Mother's Day
Southern Resort Invites Families to Treat their Matriarch to a Sumptuous Lakeside Feast at Legacy Lodge
"Our Food and Beverage team is keen to make our dining events not only as delicious as possible, but as warm and welcoming as they can be," said Chef Michael Klein, Culinary Director for Lanier Islands. "Whether your particular mom is a soccer mom, career mom, new mom or empty nester mom, she deserves a touch of elegance in her life to counter all of those carpool lines., workday commutes and other challenges she takes on for her family on a daily basis. In addition to a break from cooking on her special day, we think Mom be delighted with her special menu, the elegant service touches Lanier Islands is known for and – of course – the company of her loving family. In our desire to be 'Your Islands' for countless individuals, couples and families throughout Georgia, we welcome the opportunity to serve as a beautiful backdrop to special moments just like this."
The menu for Mother's Day at Lanier Islands includes breakfast items such as a Made-to-Order Egg Station, Steak and Eggs, and Nutella and Banana-Stuffed Brioche French Toast; Salad Station; an assortment of popular Action Stations including Steak Diane sautéed with Shallots and Mushrooms, Cavatappi Pasta Cabonara Di Mare with Pancetta and Seafood, and Griddled Duck Breast over Barley Risotto; Carvery Items such as Herb Rubbed Slow Roasted Rib of Angus Beef, Cornbread Stuffed Turkey Breast and Coca-Cola Glazed Ham; a Variety of Vegetable Dishes; a pint-sized-pleasing Kids Corner; and a treasure trove of Sweet Treats like Dulce de Leche Cheesecake Bars, Build-Your-Own Brownie Sundaes, the ever popular Chocolate Fountain and so much more.
Brunch prices are $61.95 for Adults, $49.95 for Seniors (62+) and $29.95 for Children 7-12. Children 6 and under dine for free. Seatings for Mother's Day Brunch at Lanier Islands will be every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To make reservations, guests can call the main desk at 770-945-8787 or send an email with their requested time and number of guests to ecornell@LanierIslands.com. For additional information about Mother's Day and other upcoming events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
