 
News By Tag
* Same Day Glasses
* Warby Parker
* Quick Glasses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Eyeworks now offers Same Day Glasses

Eyeworks now offers Same Day Glasses for its qualified patients
 
 
Eyeworks Logo
Eyeworks Logo
ATLANTA - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Eyeworks is excited to announce its newest initiative known as "Express Service",  designing prescription glasses same day.  "We have been asked by some many patients if they could get their glasses the day the bought them so we figured, why no offer it," said Dr. Jamilah Birdsong, Chief Optometrist.

Eyeworks is no stranger to uniqueness.  With three  locations in the metro Atlanta area and franchise corporation to boot,  they have made a name for themselves by offering upscale lenses and unique frames.

Eyeworks is known for stellar customer service, excellent optometrists, quality of product and unique glasses.  Not only are the opticians well trained but its a fun place to get your exam and select glasses.

Same day glasses will be offered at Brookhaven and Midtown locations only and may roll out to their Downtown Decatur location in the furture.  For more information on this exciting program, contact your local Eyeworks Optique in your area. Visit http://www.eyeworksatlanta.com for more information.

Eyeworks accepts most insurance and offers eye exams, contact lens exams ad contact lenses too. Feel free to contact for more details.  For more information contact 678-732-3432 or email eyeworkseyecare@aol.com.

Contact
Eyeworks
Susan Vallen
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Same Day Glasses, Warby Parker, Quick Glasses
Industry:Medical
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2017
Eyeworks PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share