Eyeworks now offers Same Day Glasses
Eyeworks now offers Same Day Glasses for its qualified patients
Eyeworks is no stranger to uniqueness. With three locations in the metro Atlanta area and franchise corporation to boot, they have made a name for themselves by offering upscale lenses and unique frames.
Eyeworks is known for stellar customer service, excellent optometrists, quality of product and unique glasses. Not only are the opticians well trained but its a fun place to get your exam and select glasses.
Same day glasses will be offered at Brookhaven and Midtown locations only and may roll out to their Downtown Decatur location in the furture. For more information on this exciting program, contact your local Eyeworks Optique in your area. Visit http://www.eyeworksatlanta.com for more information.
Eyeworks accepts most insurance and offers eye exams, contact lens exams ad contact lenses too. Feel free to contact for more details. For more information contact 678-732-3432
Susan Vallen
***@aol.com
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2017