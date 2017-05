Eyeworks now offers Same Day Glasses for its qualified patients

Eyeworks Logo

Contact

Eyeworks

Susan Vallen

***@aol.com EyeworksSusan Vallen

End

-- Eyeworks is excited to announce its newest initiative known as "Express Service", designing prescription glasses same day. "We have been asked by some many patients if they could get their glasses the day the bought them so we figured, why no offer it," said Dr. Jamilah Birdsong, Chief Optometrist.Eyeworks is no stranger to uniqueness. With three locations in the metro Atlanta area and franchise corporation to boot, they have made a name for themselves by offering upscale lenses and unique frames.Eyeworks is known for stellar customer service, excellent optometrists, quality of product and unique glasses. Not only are the opticians well trained but its a fun place to get your exam and select glasses.Same day glasses will be offered at Brookhaven and Midtown locations only and may roll out to their Downtown Decatur location in the furture. For more information on this exciting program, contact your local Eyeworks Optique in your area. Visit http://www.eyeworksatlanta.com for more information.Eyeworks accepts most insurance and offers eye exams, contact lens exams ad contact lenses too. Feel free to contact for more details. For more information contact 678-732-3432 or email eyeworkseyecare@aol.com.