Priority Marketing earns awards for public affairs campaign and special event
"The Ripple Effect" campaign was designed to promote the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's efforts to address the impact of Lake Okeechobee flows and solutions to divert the flows south. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida engaged Priority Marketing to develop and carry out the campaign focused on media relations, social media, community relations, grass roots efforts and member relations. Priority Marketing also developed and implemented a one-month, strategic digital marketing plan utilizing multiple channels to reach target audiences and drive action. The campaign met and exceeded objectives to increase attendance at educational events, drive traffic to action alerts on the organization's website and to generate email signups for continued communication on the issue.
SWFL Children's Charities, Inc.'s annual signature fundraiser, the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest event, is dedicated to supporting pediatric health care in Southwest Florida. The organization engaged Priority Marketing for event and public relations services, including creative concept development. This year, one of the goals was to enhance the guest experience by working with the venue to set up a large tent that would increase capacity and allow for improved production elements during the live auction. Priority Marketing successfully coordinated the logistics involved with the large tented structure, including incorporating new production elements that allowed for enhanced guest engagement. Priority Marketing developed the creative concept to convey the event's theme, Uncork the Power of Giving, produced digital and print materials including logos and graphic assets, brochures, advertising, invitations, a 153-page auction catalog, t-shirts, two supplemental magazine inserts, posters, thank-you cards, lanyard tags, custom stamps, mailing labels, promotional items, menus, gift tags, maps and signage. Two 3-minute videos were professionally produced to encourage donations for special funding initiatives in support of the children's hospital. Four pre-parties for VIP guests/prime donors were planned and executed prior to the auction to cultivate relationships, gain publicity and build the excitement for the event. Priority Marketing managed all event logistics and execution, including coordination with 10 dinner hosts, 24 participating chefs and 16 wineries, as well as event management for a casual concert "after party" featuring two live bands, five food trucks and more wine. Strengthened by Priority Marketing's public relations, marketing and event management efforts, SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. raised $3.2 million at the 2017 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest. One hundred percent of ticket sales and live auction bids support children's health care and health science education in Southwest Florida through funds granted to Golisano Children's Hospital and two area colleges, Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College.
The Florida Public Relations Southwest Chapter's Image Awards is an annual competition that recognizes measurable excellence among Southwest Florida public relations professionals. Priority Marketing has won more than 100 Image Awards since the inception of the program in 1986.
Established in 1992, Priority Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising and public relations firm. The company is located at 8200 College Pkwy., Suite 201 in Fort Myers. For more information call 239-267-2638 or visit www.prioritymarketing.com.
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
***@prioritymarketing.com
