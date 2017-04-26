News By Tag
CONRIC PR & Marketing garners four honors at local Image Awards
FPRA Southwest Florida recognizes excellence in PR programs and professionalism
An Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its communication plan for Voice of Fort Myers Beach, which provided an online platform where Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners could share their voice in favor of responsible development.
In the category of Online Audience Engagement, an Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its work on behalf of the Culligan City of Palms Classic basketball tournament. A breakthrough six-day social media campaign using Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook, the agency galvanized audiences to share high-energy courtside content, foster fan engagement and drive ticket sales to the premier boys' basketball tournament in the U.S.
In the category of News Release, a third Award of Distinction honored CONRIC's outstanding success in generating awareness of the FlipTowel product launch for the purpose of raising $15,000 in 30 days to allow its inventor to continue to improve its design and bring it to market. This news release entry also garnered a Judge's Award, presented by judges for an outstanding entry that achieves maximum results while using a minimum amount of money.
CONRIC President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramos-Williams said, "As our agency continues to grow and serve an increasingly diverse portfolio of clients, it's gratifying to be recognized by our peers at the Florida Public Relations Association for our efforts year after year. Even more gratifying is the trust our clients place in us to develop and implement award winning campaigns that achieve all goals and objectives."
CONRIC PR & Marketing
Recognized as one of the leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies in Southwest Florida, CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded by Connie Ramos-Williams in 2007. The award-winning, full-service agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association.
