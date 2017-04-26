 
CONRIC PR & Marketing garners four honors at local Image Awards

FPRA Southwest Florida recognizes excellence in PR programs and professionalism
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- CONRIC PR & Marketing was honored to receive three Awards of Distinction and a Judge's Award at the 2017 Image Awards Ceremony on April 13 at the Alliance for the Arts. These awards were provided for excellence in news release, online audience engagement and crisis communication categories. The Image Awards competition is conducted annually by the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association to recognize outstanding public relations programs and to encourage and promote the development of public relations professionalism in the region.

An Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its communication plan for Voice of Fort Myers Beach, which provided an online platform where Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners could share their voice in favor of responsible development.

In the category of Online Audience Engagement, an Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its work on behalf of the Culligan City of Palms Classic basketball tournament. A breakthrough six-day social media campaign using Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook, the agency galvanized audiences to share high-energy courtside content, foster fan engagement and drive ticket sales to the premier boys' basketball tournament in the U.S.

In the category of News Release, a third Award of Distinction honored CONRIC's outstanding success in generating awareness of the FlipTowel product launch for the purpose of raising $15,000 in 30 days to allow its inventor to continue to improve its design and bring it to market. This news release entry also garnered a Judge's Award, presented by judges for an outstanding entry that achieves maximum results while using a minimum amount of money.

CONRIC President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramos-Williams said, "As our agency continues to grow and serve an increasingly diverse portfolio of clients, it's gratifying to be recognized by our peers at the Florida Public Relations Association for our efforts year after year. Even more gratifying is the trust our clients place in us to develop and implement award winning campaigns that achieve all goals and objectives."

CONRIC PR & Marketing

Recognized as one of the leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies in Southwest Florida, CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded by Connie Ramos-Williams in 2007. The award-winning, full-service agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association. For more information, please call (239) 690-9840 (tel:(239)%20690-9840) or visit ConricPR.com.

Source:Conric PR & Marketing
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Fpra, Image Awards
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
