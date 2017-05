GIRLFIGHT Magazine Welcomes Models of Any Size, Color, and Gender

GIRLFIGHT Magazine Cover

-- GirlFightMovie.com, LLC today announced the second issue of its magazine, GIRLFIGHT, will feature models of different sizes, colors, and shapes as well as genders. This revolutionary change garnishes massive amounts of support from the fanbase as GirlFightMovie.com, LLC originally started with bikini models back in 2014."It's time we embrace diversity and 2017 was the year GirlFightMovie.com, LLC adopted new policies that would strengthen its commitment to female empowerment,"says its owner. "We're now embracing multi-cultural and gender diversity as well as opening our publication to new modeling styles. We hope to serve as a leader going forward, especially as it relates to new cultural and society norms as the world embraces gender diversity."The owner says he got the idea of gender diversity while visiting Canada and learning about gender and its relation to the world. "We're all just one people. Period."To continue its efforts in diversity, the focus will shift beyond just veterans as GIRLFIGHT was dedicated to in 2016 to also disabled models. "Models turning their disabilities into abilities is empowering for us as a whole and allows everyone to feel welcomed in a world we all share."The owner himself has Asperger's Syndrome and he hopes his commitment to cultural and gender diversity sets a much-needed example, especially in his home state of Ohio. "Everything's so black and white here. You're either this or that and there's no in-between.""I look forward to these new changes coming to GIRLFIGHT and I am proud I have opened the doors to the newly-accepted diversity."GIRLFIGHT currently publishes its first issue of the magazine which is beginning to hit brick-and-mortar stores in his local area and he plans to branch GIRLFIGHT to several other states as a whole. The second issue seeks images from models and photographers not attached to GIRLFIGHT. Models and photographers are welcome to submit materials according to the information found at the magazine's Web site at http://www.girlfightmovie.com/ magazine