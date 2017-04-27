News By Tag
GIRLFIGHT Magazine Welcomes Models of Any Size, Color, and Gender
It's time we embrace diversity
"It's time we embrace diversity and 2017 was the year GirlFightMovie.com, LLC adopted new policies that would strengthen its commitment to female empowerment,"
The owner says he got the idea of gender diversity while visiting Canada and learning about gender and its relation to the world. "We're all just one people. Period."
Disabled Models are Welcome to Apply
To continue its efforts in diversity, the focus will shift beyond just veterans as GIRLFIGHT was dedicated to in 2016 to also disabled models. "Models turning their disabilities into abilities is empowering for us as a whole and allows everyone to feel welcomed in a world we all share."
The owner himself has Asperger's Syndrome and he hopes his commitment to cultural and gender diversity sets a much-needed example, especially in his home state of Ohio. "Everything's so black and white here. You're either this or that and there's no in-between."
I am proud I have opened the doors to the newly-accepted diversity
"I look forward to these new changes coming to GIRLFIGHT and I am proud I have opened the doors to the newly-accepted diversity."
GIRLFIGHT currently publishes its first issue of the magazine which is beginning to hit brick-and-mortar stores in his local area and he plans to branch GIRLFIGHT to several other states as a whole. The second issue seeks images from models and photographers not attached to GIRLFIGHT. Models and photographers are welcome to submit materials according to the information found at the magazine's Web site at http://www.girlfightmovie.com/
