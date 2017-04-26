News By Tag
Hungry Howie's Pizza Inks Multi-Unit Development Deals in Utah and North Carolina
Pizza Franchise Expands Footprint in Logan, UT and Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg, NC Counties
A member of the Hungry Howie's family since 2005, Eric Fairbanks has inked an area development deal for a 5-store multi-unit agreement in Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina. Eric received his degree in education with a goal to become a teacher but decided to enter the pizza industry as more opportunity was available in the sector. He opened his first Hungry Howie's location in Charlotte in 2005 and then took the pizza business by storm. With 11 other Hungry Howie's locations now under his leadership, he plans to hit 17 stores by 2018 with three slated to open by the end of 2017.
New to the brand but not to the food industry, Richard Livermore has signed a 3-store multi-unit agreement with Hungry Howie's in Utah with plans to launch locations in Logan. Richard has been involved in food manufacturing with brands like Kraft and Pillsbury for over 28 years. While this is his first venture into the restaurant business, he looks forward to opening his locations this summer.
"We've been looking to expand our footprint in Utah and continue growing our fan base in North Carolina for a while and we are confident in Eric and Richard, who are leading the charge," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "We look forward to their success in these markets while fans continue to embrace the brand and our popular flavored crust pizzas."
For more information on Hungry Howie's, franchising,or to find a location near you, please visit www.hungryhowies.com.
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to over 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.
