Hungry Howie's Pizza Inks Multi-Unit Development Deals in Utah and North Carolina

Pizza Franchise Expands Footprint in Logan, UT and Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg, NC Counties

Hungry Howie's

Contact

Konnect Agency

Kayla Hockman

***@konnectagency.com Konnect AgencyKayla Hockman

End

--, the originator of the Flavored Crustpizza, is pleased to announce plans for expansion into North Carolina and Utah. Currently operating over 550 units across 21 states, the pizza franchise has signed a 5-store multi-unit agreement in North Carolina and a 3-store multi-unit agreement in Utah. The franchisees are currently researching potential store locations to bring the communities high-quality pizza available in eight deliciously flavored crusts.A member of thefamily since 2005, Eric Fairbanks has inked an area development deal for a 5-store multi-unit agreement in Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina. Eric received his degree in education with a goal to become a teacher but decided to enter the pizza industry as more opportunity was available in the sector. He opened his firstlocation in Charlotte in 2005 and then took the pizza business by storm. With 11 otherlocations now under his leadership, he plans to hit 17 stores by 2018 with three slated to open by the end of 2017.New to the brand but not to the food industry, Richard Livermore has signed a 3-store multi-unit agreement within Utah with plans to launch locations in Logan. Richard has been involved in food manufacturing with brands like Kraft and Pillsbury for over 28 years. While this is his first venture into the restaurant business, he looks forward to opening his locations this summer."We've been looking to expand our footprint in Utah and continue growing our fan base in North Carolina for a while and we are confident in Eric and Richard, who are leading the charge," said Steve Jackson, CEO of. "We look forward to their success in these markets while fans continue to embrace the brand and our popular flavored crust pizzas."For more information on, franchising,or to find a location near you, please visit www.hungryhowies.com ###Founded in 1973,is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crustpizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI,has grown to over 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.