 
News By Tag
* Hungry Howie's
* Expansion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Madison Heights
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Hungry Howie's Pizza Inks Multi-Unit Development Deals in Utah and North Carolina

Pizza Franchise Expands Footprint in Logan, UT and Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg, NC Counties
 
 
Hungry Howie's
Hungry Howie's
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hungry Howie's
* Expansion

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Madison Heights - Michigan - US

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hungry Howie's Pizza, the originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, is pleased to announce plans for expansion into North Carolina and Utah. Currently operating over 550 units across 21 states, the pizza franchise has signed a 5-store multi-unit agreement in North Carolina and a 3-store multi-unit agreement in Utah. The franchisees are currently researching potential store locations to bring the communities high-quality pizza available in eight deliciously flavored crusts.

A member of the Hungry Howie's family since 2005, Eric Fairbanks has inked an area development deal for a 5-store multi-unit agreement in Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties in North Carolina. Eric received his degree in education with a goal to become a teacher but decided to enter the pizza industry as more opportunity was available in the sector. He opened his first Hungry Howie's location in Charlotte in 2005 and then took the pizza business by storm. With 11 other Hungry Howie's locations now under his leadership, he plans to hit 17 stores by 2018 with three slated to open by the end of 2017.

New to the brand but not to the food industry, Richard Livermore has signed a 3-store multi-unit agreement with Hungry Howie's in Utah with plans to launch locations in Logan. Richard has been involved in food manufacturing with brands like Kraft and Pillsbury for over 28 years. While this is his first venture into the restaurant business, he looks forward to opening his locations this summer.

"We've been looking to expand our footprint in Utah and continue growing our fan base in North Carolina for a while and we are confident in Eric and Richard, who are leading the charge," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "We look forward to their success in these markets while fans continue to embrace the brand and our popular flavored crust pizzas."

For more information on Hungry Howie's, franchising,or to find a location near you, please visit www.hungryhowies.com.

###

About Hungry Howie's Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to over 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.

Contact
Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Hungry Howie's Pizza
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Hungry Howie's, Expansion
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Madison Heights - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share