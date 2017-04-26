 
News By Tag
* Flat Shoes for Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Solemates Brought Comfortable Wedding Shoes in Low Price

The women shoe company this time brought to the market flat shoes which as trendy to wear or gift in wedding parties.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Flat Shoes for Women

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Gorgeous shoe makers for women, Solemates this time eyed on Flat Shoes which are wedding party perfect. Keeping in view that women got tired of wearing heels in occasions Solemates brought to the market Purse Pals which can be put off to be wallet-fit.

Generally gorgeous outfit is needed in wedding parties. The Gold Wedding Shoes of this collection will be a perfect item as Bridal Shoes. These look as trendy as Comfortable Shoes. These will make feet free as these are Comfortable Wedding Shoes made in Ballet Flat style.

The makers of Purse Pals came with this motto, "With Solemates the party can go all night, our lines of fats provide comfort, style, elegance and is the perfect foot-saver after a night on your heels."

Purse Pals are also Foldable Shoes. As Wedding Shoes the brides can enjoy the party dance floor using these as Wedding Ballet Flats. Question may arise over using flat shoes in wedding. These Bridal Flats will answer those questions as they are gorgeous as well as trendy Wedding Flat Shoes.

Heel shoes are generally cheaper. On the contrary these Women Flat Shoes are Cheap Flat Shoes maintaining the quality.

However, apart from wedding purposes these Flat Shoes for Women (https://yoursolemates.com/) are going to set new trend as these are Folding Shoes. The makers say, "When you need a break from your heels, or if it is a bridal party gift – slip on the Purse Pals. For your convenience, we have designed the bag in such a way that it expands into a full size tote back in which you can store your heels."

About Solemates:
Solemates is setting trend for women feet since 2009. To know more details please visit https://yoursolemates.com/

Contact
Solemates
1418W, 21st Street
Houston, Texas-77008
Phone: (832)-408-1428
Email: customerservice@yoursolemates.com
Website: https://yoursolemates.com/
End
Source:Solemates
Email:***@yoursolemates.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SDK Infosys News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share